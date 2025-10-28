Invitation to presentation of BioInvent’s Interim report January - September 2025

BioInvent International AB ("BioInvent")(Nasdaq Stockholm:BINV)(STO:BINV) invites investors, analysts and the press to a presentation of the interim report January - September 2025 at 2:00 pm CET on Wednesday October 29. The report will be published at 8:00 am CET the same day.

BioInvent's CEO Martin Welschof will present the report together with CFO Stefan Ericsson. The presentation will be held in English.

When: Wednesday October 29, 2025, at 2:00 pm CET/9:00 am ET

If you wish to participate via webcast, please use the following link: https://bioinvent.events.inderes.com/q3-report-2025

If you wish to ask questions and participate via teleconference, please register on the link below. After registration you will be provided with phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. You can ask questions verbally via the teleconference.

https://events.inderes.com/bioinvent/q3-report-2025/dial-in

The conference call will be made available on the company website after the call.

About BioInvent

BioInvent International AB (Nasdaq Stockholm:BINV) is a clinical-stage biotech company that discovers and develops novel and first-in-class immuno-modulatory antibodies for cancer therapy, with drug candidates in ongoing clinical programs in Phase 1/2 trials for the treatment of hematological cancer and solid tumors. The Company's validated, proprietary F.I.R.S.T™ technology platform identifies both targets and the antibodies that bind to them, generating many promising new immune-modulatory drug candidates to fuel the Company's own clinical development pipeline and providing licensing and partnering opportunities.

The Company generates revenues from research collaborations and license agreements with multiple top-tier pharmaceutical companies, as well as from producing antibodies for third parties in the Company's fully integrated manufacturing unit. More information is available at www.bioinvent.com.

For further information, please contact:

Cecilia Hofvander

VP Investor Relations

+46 (0)46 286 85 50

cecilia.hofvander@bioinvent.com

BioInvent International AB (publ)

Co. Reg. No.: 556537-7263

Visiting address: Ideongatan 1

Mailing address: 223 70 LUND

Phone: +46 (0)46 286 85 50

www.bioinvent.com

