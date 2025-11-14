Inventiva announces trading resumption of its ordinary shares on Euronext Paris

Daix (France), New York City (New York, United States), November 13, 2025 – Inventiva (Euronext Paris and Nasdaq: IVA) ("Inventiva" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of oral therapies for the treatment of metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis ("MASH"), announced the trading resumption of its ordinary shares on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris as from 4:30 p.m. (CET).

Trading of the ordinary shares of the Company was halted, at the Company’s request, on November 13, 2025, from 9:00 a.m. (CET), in the context of the previously announced public offering by the Company in the United States only of new American Depositary Shares, each representing one new ordinary share of the Company with a nominal value of €0.01 (the "Offering"), in order to allow for the confirmation of allocations to investors and the announcement of the pricing of the Offering.

About Inventiva

Inventiva is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the research and development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of patients with MASH. The Company is currently evaluating lanifibranor, a novel pan-PPAR agonist, in the NATiV3 pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of adult patients with MASH, a common and progressive chronic liver disease.

Inventiva is a public company listed on compartment B of the regulated market of Euronext Paris (ticker: IVA, ISIN: FR0013233012) and on the Nasdaq Global Market in the United States (ticker: IVA). http://www.inventivapharma.com

