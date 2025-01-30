Invenra and Orion Announce Discovery Service and Commercial License Agreement to Develop Innovative Bispecific Antibody Cancer Therapeutics

MADISON, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Orion Corporation (“Orion”), a globally operating pharmaceutical company, and Invenra Inc., an innovative biotechnology company with proprietary technologies for discovering novel therapeutics, today announced that they have entered into a research collaboration to discover bispecific antibodies using Invenra’s B-Body® platform.





Under the terms of the agreements, Invenra will leverage its B-Body® bispecific antibody platform from monoclonal antibody discovery to optimized panels of bispecific leads. Orion will be responsible for the selection of targets and will be solely responsible for the development, manufacturing, and global commercialization of these candidates. The agreement provides Orion with commercial licenses for up to two bispecific antibodies.

“This collaboration highlights the strength and versatility of our B-Body® platform in addressing complex biological challenges,” said Roland Green, CEO of Invenra. “We are thrilled to work with Orion, a company that shares our commitment to delivering innovative therapies that address critical unmet medical needs.”

“Partnering with Invenra represents an important step in Orion’s strategy to expand our portfolio in the bispecific antibody space,” said Antti Haapalinna, Vice President, Head of External Science & Partnering R&D, Orion. “Invenra’s cutting-edge bispecific discovery platform, combined with Orion’s expertise in development and commercialization, will accelerate the creation of impactful new therapies for patients worldwide.”

This discovery collaboration combines Invenra’s advanced engineering expertise in bispecific antibody discovery with Orion’s established track record in pharmaceutical innovation, setting the stage for the development of next-generation therapeutic solutions.

About Invenra, Inc.

Invenra, Inc. is a biotechnology company leveraging proprietary platform technologies to pioneer the discovery and development of multispecific biologics, including bispecific antibodies, through its innovative B-Body® platform. Invenra partners with leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to create transformative therapies for cancer, autoimmune diseases, infectious diseases, and other conditions. For more information, visit www.invenra.com.

About Orion Corporation

Orion is a globally operating Finnish pharmaceutical company – a builder of well-being for over a hundred years. We develop, manufacture and market human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Orion has an extensive portfolio of proprietary and generic medicines and consumer health products. The core therapy areas of our pharmaceutical R&D are oncology and pain. Proprietary products developed by Orion are used to treat cancer, neurological diseases and respiratory diseases, among others. Orion’s net sales in 2023 amounted to EUR 1,190 million and the company had about 3,600 employees at the end of the year. Orion’s A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. For more information, visit www.orion.fi.

