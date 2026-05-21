Invenra Accelerates Commercial Strategy with Appointment of Chief Commercial Officer

Company names Nancy J. Sandy CCO to drive global growth of its multispecific antibody platform

MADISON, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Invenra, Inc., a biotechnology company pioneering multispecific antibody therapeutics, today announced the appointment of Nancy J. Sandy as Chief Commercial Officer. The hire marks a significant step in the Invenra strategy to bring its expanding platform portfolio, including its B-Body® bispecific and newly launched T-Body™ trispecific antibody platforms, to pharmaceutical and biotech partners worldwide.

Invenra enters this next chapter with strong momentum. The company's collaboration partner Exelixis has advanced a bispecific antibody into Phase 1 clinical trials, the T-Body™ platform launched in 2025 to broad industry interest, and recent partnerships with Orion, Xcellon Biologics, and Twist Bioscience underscore growing global demand for Invenra capabilities. Sandy's appointment positions the company to scale these opportunities with dedicated commercial leadership for the first time.

Sandy brings decades of experience commercializing products in life science tools, laboratory equipment, and medical devices, with a proven track record of pairing scientific understanding with business strategy to drive growth. Most recently, she served as CEO of Taconic Biosciences, a global leader in animal model products and services, where she led company strategy, operations, and commercial execution. Sandy holds a BA and MBA from the University of Wisconsin–Madison.

"Invenra offers a differentiated, proprietary discovery engine and platform portfolio that researchers around the world need to tackle the hardest targets in oncology and immunology," said Roland Green, Founder and CEO of Invenra. "Nancy's appointment gives us the commercial leadership to match our scientific ambition and accelerate how quickly we can bring these innovations to partners working to develop the next generation of therapeutics."

"Multispecific antibodies are one of the most exciting frontiers in drug development, and Invenra is empowering researchers to make better antibodies using a radically simplified, next generation platform that streamlines discovery while boosting quality. The T-Body™ platform and the team behind it are best-in-class. I’m focused on ensuring the world's leading scientists know there is a proven alternative to time-consuming, legacy techniques that offers seamless business terms to move drugs to patients faster than ever," said Sandy.

About Invenra

Invenra is a Madison, Wisconsin-based biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of multispecific antibody therapeutics. Invenra employs its extensive technology toolbox and efficient discovery engine to design and create first- and best-in-class drug candidates. The Invenra T-Body™ platform expands these capabilities for efficient expression, correct chain pairing, and robust assembly of trispecific constructs. Invenra partners globally with pharmaceutical and biotech companies to accelerate therapeutic antibody programs from discovery through preclinical development. For more information, visit www.invenra.com.

Media Contact: media@invenra.com