IntrinsiQ Specialty Solutions Expands Data Capabilities to Empower Biopharmaceutical Manufacturers and Physicians with Actionable Insights to Improve Patient Outcomes

Biomarker data, enhanced therapeutic data and insights will enable biopharmaceutical innovation and physician support through informed decision-making

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IntrinsiQ® Specialty Solutions (IntrinsiQ), a leader in data analytic solutions, and part of Cencora, can now offer expanded data and insights for oncology, retina and other therapeutic areas. As part of this expansion, IntrinsiQ is now also offering oncology biomarker data, enabling physicians to transition from a generalized treatment approach to precision medicine. This critical data allows physicians to tailor cancer therapies to the individual needs of each patient, helping to optimize treatment outcomes and advance the standard of care in oncology. These advancements further strengthen IntrinsiQ’s capabilities to deliver actionable insights that support better patient outcomes and drive innovation in specialty care.

Through its strong relationships and broad reach into community providers’ operations and patient treatments, IntrinsiQ provides manufacturers with a complete picture of how therapies are being utilized across the healthcare ecosystem, showing the full story of what’s happening once their therapies reach the market. This data, along with insights from physicians and clinical care team members, is critical in enabling pharmaceutical companies to conduct targeted outreach and education – helping improve patient outcomes.

As the life sciences industry continues its rapid growth, specialty clinicians working in various therapeutic areas recently reported feeling overwhelmed by the pace of innovation.

“We have a strong understanding of the challenges providers face, as well as the unique ability to bridge that gap by providing real-world data and insights into how therapies are being used in the field – which manufacturers can use to provide improved outreach, education and support to physicians,” said Scott Morris, VP, President & GM of IntrinsiQ. “Our enhanced data capabilities and insights enable our partners and customers to tap into their data's full potential, transforming raw information into strategic insights that can drive innovation, education and most importantly, improved patient outcomes."

IntrinsiQ supports pharmaceutical improvements by providing comparisons to other therapies, education into the factors influencing adoption, continuation of care and how products are being received, as well as an understanding of real-world utilization patterns. With these insights, pharmaceutical manufacturers have a deeper understanding of how their therapies are being used and can conduct more effective and efficient education for clinicians.

“As a trusted partner to manufacturers and providers, alike, Cencora is committed to deepening its relationships across the healthcare ecosystem to drive positive pharmaceutical outcomes. The addition of biomarker data, as well as our expansion into new therapeutic areas and insights to our longstanding oncology solutions, is a testament to our dedication to supporting how decisions are made in the life sciences industry,” said Lisa Harrison, President of Specialty Distribution and Solutions at Cencora. “By leveraging an industry-leading portfolio and extensive data from our end-to-end solutions, we’re helping manufacturers, clinicians and patients navigate the complexities of the pharmaceutical landscape, helping to ensure that the therapies reach the right patients at the right time.”

In addition to IntrinsiQ, Cencora empowers specialty physician practices to deliver quality patient care through distribution services, solutions and service partnerships. Through a portfolio of integrated solutions tailored to meet specialty practices’ unique needs and workflows, Cencora is helping to optimize access to specialty products, navigate industry and regulatory change, elevate business performance and enhance the quality of care for their patients.

