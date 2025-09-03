Intrinsic Therapeutics Announces the First Implantation of the Barricaid® Annular Closure Device Under Awake Sedation

BOSTON, Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Intrinsic Therapeutics, Inc., a medical technology company committed to redefining the standard of care for lumbar discectomy patients with large annular defects by reducing reoperations for reherniations by 81%* with its Barricaid Annular Closure Device, announced today that, for the first time, the Barricaid device has been successfully implanted in several patients while they were awake and without the use of general anesthesia. The procedures were performed by Ernest E. Braxton Jr., MD, MBA, a Board-Certified neurosurgeon that specializes in minimally invasive and awake spine surgery in Vail, Colorado.

"Awake spine surgery allows for a faster recovery, and it lets me talk to the patient during the procedure to confirm in real time that we have relieved the pressure on the nerve. By avoiding general anesthesia and placing the Barricaid right after decompression and discectomy, we dramatically reduce the risk of reherniation and the need for another costly surgery that often involves a fusion," said Dr. Braxton.

During awake surgery a patient is given local and regional anesthetic ensuring that no pain is felt during the procedure. The surgeon is able to examine the patient's neurologic condition during surgery and help the surgeon locate the pain generator. The patient remains alert and is able to communicate with the surgeon throughout the operation. Direct feedback helps encourage safer handling of neurologic structures. Patients often experience faster recovery, quicker mobilization, and reduced overall pain levels compared to traditional spine surgery. Awake spine surgery can help reduce the potential risks associated with general anesthesia such as nausea, and confusion after surgery. Dr. Braxton has been performing awake spine surgery for over a decade.

Jake Tanner, Vice President of Marketing for Intrinsic Therapeutics, stated, "As clinical acceptance of Barricaid grows, it is inspiring to see surgeons like Dr. Braxton combining advanced techniques with Barricaid for an optimized discectomy solution. Surgeons are starting to realize that Barricaid is compatible with most discectomy approaches for indicated patients. This is a win-win for the surgeon and the patient."

Barricaid is a proprietary technology designed to prevent reherniation and reoperation in patients with large annular defects following lumbar discectomy surgery. Barricaid has been implanted in over 12,000 patients and is supported by clinical studies across eight distinct patient populations, including two randomized controlled trials and six single-arm studies. A multicenter, Level I RCT demonstrating superior outcomes to discectomy alone was published in JAMA with five-year follow-up results.

*Some studies are outside FDA indications. Values at a minimum of 1-year post-op. Minimum study size: 20 Barricaid subjects.

