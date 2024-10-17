SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Intra-Cellular Therapies to Host Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast

October 17, 2024 | 
1 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ITCI), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced it will host a conference call and live webcast discussion at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, October 30, 2024, to provide a corporate update and discuss details of the Company’s financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

To attend the live conference call by phone please use this registration link. All participants must use the link to complete the online registration process in advance of the conference call.

The live and archived webcast can be accessed under “Events & Presentations” in the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.intracellulartherapies.com. Please log in approximately 5-10 minutes prior to the event to register and to download and install any necessary software.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies
Intra-Cellular Therapies is a biopharmaceutical company founded on Nobel prize-winning research that allows us to understand how therapies affect the inner-workings of cells in the body. The company leverages this intracellular approach to develop innovative treatments for people living with complex psychiatric and neurologic diseases. For more information, please visit www.intracellulartherapies.com.

Contact:
Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc.
Juan Sanchez, M.D.
Vice President, Corporate Communications and Investor Relations
646-440-9333

Burns McClellan, Inc.
Cameron Radinovic
cradinovic@burnsmc.com
646-930-4406

New York Earnings
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Podcast
Q3 Earnings Kick Off With J&J, Bluebird in Tough Spot, Novo-Catalent Deal Under Fire, More
October 16, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Johnson & Johnson's business center in Switzerland
Earnings
J&J Gets Q3 Beat, Raises Full-Year Guidance on Strong Darzalex Sales
October 15, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Update: AbbVie headquarters building in California
Earnings
AbbVie Trims Full-Year Earnings Guidance Due to R&D Milestone Costs
October 4, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: BMS sign on a building in San Diego, California/iStock, JHVEPhoto
Approvals
BMS Wins FDA Nod for Perioperative Opdivo Regimen in NSCLC
October 4, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac