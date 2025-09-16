Interpace Biosciences Presented Two New Posters at the 2025 American Thyroid Association® (ATA) Annual Meeting

Highlights

Independent institutional experience shows archival cytology slides enabled successful molecular results in cases previously insufficient for testing by another commercially available molecular diagnostic test, helping avoid repeat FNAs

Large real-world analysis (n=28,144) demonstrates how ThyGeNEXT ® + ThyraMIR ® v2 refines risk in Bethesda III/IV nodules, especially in RAS-like and mutation-negative cases

+ ThyraMIR v2 refines risk in Bethesda III/IV nodules, especially in RAS-like and mutation-negative cases Presentations were held during the ATA Annual Meeting, September 10–14, 2025, at the Westin Kierland in Scottsdale, Arizona



PARSIPPANY, NJ, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interpace Biosciences, Inc. (“Interpace” or the “Company”) (OTCQX: IDXG) presented two new scientific posters at the 2025 American Thyroid Association® (ATA) Annual Meeting in Scottsdale, Arizona, September 10–14, 2025.

The first poster, “Utilizing Archival Cytology Slides to Overcome Molecular Testing Insufficiency Rates in Cytologically Indeterminate Thyroid Nodules: An Institutional Experience” (Poster #478), led by Temma Kaufman, MD (Associated Pathologists PA, BayCare St. Joseph’s Hospital), described a hospital-system-wide quality-improvement effort. Among 65 thyroid FNA cases previously deemed insufficient for another testing platform, 56 (86%) yielded successful molecular results using Interpace’s ThyGeNEXT® + ThyraMIR®v2 testing from archival cytology slides—supporting fewer repeat FNAs and streamlined workflows. View Poster

The second poster, “Refined Risk Stratification of Bethesda III/IV Thyroid Nodules Using ThyGeNEXT® and ThyraMIR®v2” (Poster #477), reported outcomes from 28,144 indeterminate (Bethesda III/IV) nodules tested between September 2022 and April 2025. ThyGeNEXT identified BRAF V600E-like alterations in ~4%–6% and RAS-like alterations in ~19%, while 76%–77% were mutation-negative. Subsequent ThyraMIRv2 microRNA profiling further stratified malignancy risk within both RAS-like and mutation-negative groups (e.g., >90% of mutation-negative nodules classified as low risk), enabling more precise clinical decision-making. View Poster

“These data continue to validate the real-world utility of our combination platform,” said Tom Burnell, PhD, President & Chief Executive Officer of Interpace Biosciences. “The independent institutional experience highlights practical advantages—like testing from archival cytology slides—that can reduce repeat procedures, while our 28,000-plus case analysis demonstrates how integrating DNA mutations with microRNA expression refines risk where clinicians need it most.”

“Across our health system, moving to a platform that accepts archival cytology slides made a meaningful difference,” said Temma Kaufman, MD, Associated Pathologists PA, BayCare St. Joseph’s Hospital. “We were able to obtain actionable molecular results in many cases that were initially insufficient by another testing method, helping us avoid additional FNAs and provide clearer guidance for patient care.”

About ThyGeNEXT and ThyraMIRv2

Interpace’s unique combination platform integrates next-generation DNA/RNA mutation analysis (ThyGeNEXT) with proprietary microRNA pairwise expression profiling (ThyraMIRv2) to refine malignancy risk—particularly in RAS-like and mutation-negative indeterminate nodules—supporting more informed clinical decisions.

About Interpace Biosciences

Interpace Biosciences is an emerging leader in enabling personalized medicine, offering specialized services along the therapeutic value chain from early diagnosis and prognostic planning to targeted therapeutic applications.

Clinical services, through Interpace Diagnostics, provide clinically useful molecular diagnostic tests and bioinformatics and pathology services for evaluating risk of cancer by leveraging the latest technology in personalized medicine for improved patient diagnosis and management. Interpace has two commercialized molecular tests: ThyGeNEXT for the diagnosis of thyroid cancer from thyroid nodules utilizing a next-generation sequencing assay and ThyraMIRv2, used in combination with ThyGeNEXT, for the diagnosis of thyroid cancer utilizing a proprietary microRNA pairwise expression profiler along with algorithmic classification.

For more information, please visit Interpace Biosciences’ website at www.interpace.com.

