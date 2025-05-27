Inter Scientific Achieves UK GLP Monitoring Authority Status to Support Regulatory Studies for Medicines, Devices and Novel Products

LIVERPOOL, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#InterScientific--Inter Scientific Ltd is proud to announce its acceptance onto the UK Good Laboratory Practice (GLP) Monitoring Authority, granting the company official GLP status. This accreditation enables Inter Scientific to conduct fully compliant non-clinical safety studies in accordance with OECD guidelines and GLP standards, supporting the authorisation of regulated products such as pharmaceuticals, medical devices, cosmetics, and products requiring Premarket Tobacco Product Applications (PMTAs).

The GLP status is a major milestone for Inter Scientific and reflects the company’s commitment to delivering the highest standards of scientific and regulatory excellence. It enhances the company’s ability to provide accurate, defensible data for regulatory submissions in the UK and internationally.

“This is a significant step forward for Inter Scientific,” said David Lawson, CEO of Inter Scientific. “Achieving GLP status recognises the quality of our people, systems, and scientific capabilities. It allows us to support clients more comprehensively in bringing safe, effective, and compliant products to market.”

The GLP framework ensures the reliability, integrity, and traceability of data submitted to regulatory bodies. Inter Scientific’s accreditation confirms its laboratories meet the rigorous requirements set out by the UK GLP Monitoring Authority.

Ben Green, Global Technical Specialist for Nicotine-Containing Products at Inter Scientific, added: “Our focus has always been on delivering accurate, impartial regulatory studies that ultimately support public health. GLP accreditation underlines our readiness to contribute to the responsible regulation of a wide range of consumer and healthcare products.”

Inter Scientific’s inclusion on the official UK GLP Compliance Monitoring Programme can be found here: https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/media/67c6d137b0bb6528ee866d94/Current-Members_of_the_UK_GLP_Compliance_monitoring_Programme_Version_15.pdf

About Inter Scientific Ltd

Inter Scientific is a regulatory science company specialising in global regulatory compliance and providing laboratory testing and consultancy for medicines, medical devices, cosmetics, and novel nicotine products. With a multidisciplinary team of experts, the company supports clients globally through all stages of product development and regulatory submission.

Email: razieh.alipour@inter-scientific.com