Intelligent Bio Solutions to Present at the Webull Biotech Webinar on November 12

NEW YORK, Nov. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (Nasdaq: INBS) (“INBS” or the “Company”), a medical technology company delivering intelligent, rapid, non-invasive testing solutions, today announced that management will present at the Webull Biotech Webinar on Thursday, November 12, 2026.

Webull Biotech Webinar

Date and Time: Thursday, November 12, 2026, at 2:00 P.M. ET

Speaker: Doug Heath, Vice President of Global Sales

Type: Virtual Presentation followed by Live Q&A

Registration: Link Here

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with the INBS management team, please email KCSA Strategic Communications at INBS@kcsa.com.

About Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc.

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (Nasdaq: INBS) is a medical technology company delivering intelligent, rapid, non-invasive testing solutions. The Company believes that its Intelligent Fingerprinting Drug Testing Solution, comprising its portable, on-site Intelligent Fingerprinting Drug Screening System (“System”) and its Confirmatory Analysis Kit for back-to-lab testing, will revolutionize portable testing through fingerprint sweat analysis, which has the potential for broader applications in additional fields. Designed as a fast, hygienic, and cost-effective solution, the System screens for the recent use of common drugs of abuse, including opiates, cocaine, methamphetamine, and cannabis. With sample collection in seconds and results in under ten minutes, this technology would be a valuable tool across workplace, law enforcement, and government settings. The Company’s current customer segments outside the U.S. include construction and engineering, manufacturing, transport and logistics, mining, energy and utilities, government and public services, law enforcement and forensics, and drug treatment and rehabilitation.

Intelligent Bio Solutions is an authorized distributor of the SMARTOX SmarTest Patch. The SmarTest Patch, is a discreet, water-resistant, and tamper-evident device worn on the skin for 7 to 10 days at a time, continuously collecting sweat to detect a broad range of substances, including cocaine, opiates, methamphetamines, marijuana, and fentanyl. The differing detection windows of the SmarTest Patch and the System allow the Company to address both short- and long-term detection needs while maintaining a consistent, non-invasive, sweat-based approach.

For more information, visit: https://ibs.inc/

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, statements regarding Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc.’s ability to successfully develop and commercialize its drug and diagnostic tests, realize commercial benefits from its partnerships and collaborations, secure regulatory clearance or approvals, and timelines to enter the U.S. market, among others. Although Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology, including “believes,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “plans,” “projects,” “intends,” “potential,” “may,” “could,” “might,” “will,” “should,” and “approximately,” or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including those described in Intelligent Bio Solutions’ public filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of the date of this release. Intelligent Bio Solutions undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Company Contact

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc.

info@ibs.inc

Investor & Media Contact

Valter Pinto, Managing Director

KCSA Strategic Communications

PH: (212) 896-1254

INBS@kcsa.com