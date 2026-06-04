Intelligent Bio Solutions to Participate in Planet MicroCap Las Vegas Conference over June 16-18

NEW YORK, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (Nasdaq: INBS) ("INBS" or the "Company"), a medical technology company delivering intelligent, rapid, non-invasive testing solutions, today announced that its management team will participate in the Planet MicroCap Conference on June 16-18, 2026, in Las Vegas, NV.

Conference Details

Date: June 16-18, 2026

Location: Bellagio Hotel & Casino, Las Vegas

Presentation Date and Time: Wednesday, June 17, 2026, at 8:00 – 8:30 AM PDT

Presentation Location: Track 7 – Donatello 3

Registration: Interested investors can register to attend here

Webcast: Viewable here

Booth: 413

The Company will be participating in one-on-one investor meetings throughout the event. For more information about the conference, or to schedule a meeting with the INBS management team, please contact your Planet MicroCap representative or email KCSA Strategic Communications at INBS@kcsa.com.

About Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc.

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (Nasdaq: INBS) is a medical technology company delivering intelligent, rapid, non-invasive testing solutions. The Company believes that its Intelligent Fingerprinting Drug Screening System will revolutionize portable testing through fingerprint sweat analysis, which has the potential for broader applications in additional fields. Designed as a hygienic and cost-effective system, the test screens for the recent use of drugs commonly found in the workplace, including opiates, cocaine, methamphetamine, and cannabis. With sample collection in seconds and results in under ten minutes, this technology would be a valuable tool for employers in safety-critical industries. The Company’s current customer segments outside the U.S. include construction, manufacturing and engineering, transport and logistics firms, mining, drug treatment organizations, and coroners.

For more information, visit: https://ibs.inc/

Company Contact

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc.

info@ibs.inc

Investor & Media Contact

Valter Pinto, Managing Director

KCSA Strategic Communications

PH: (212) 896-1254

INBS@kcsa.com