Intellia Therapeutics Completes Enrollment in Phase 3 MAGNITUDE-2 Trial of Nexiguran Ziclumeran (Nex-z) for Patients with Hereditary Transthyretin Amyloidosis with Polyneuropathy (ATTRv-PN)

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: NTLA), a leading biopharmaceutical company focused on revolutionizing medicine leveraging CRISPR gene editing and other core technologies, today announced the completion of enrollment in MAGNITUDE-2, the Phase 3 clinical trial of nex-z in patients with ATTRv-PN. Nex-z is an investigational in vivo CRISPR-based therapeutic candidate designed to inactivate the TTR gene in the liver, thereby preventing the production of transthyretin (TTR) protein. Nex-z offers the possibility of halting and reversing disease by driving a rapid, deep, consistent and potentially lifelong reduction in TTR protein after a one-time treatment.

“We are grateful to the patients, caregivers and investigators who are participating in MAGNITUDE-2,” said John Leonard, M.D., Intellia President and Chief Executive Officer. “Completing enrollment in this trial is a pivotal step toward bringing a potentially transformative one-time treatment to people living with ATTRv-PN, a debilitating and life-threatening disease with significant unmet need.”

“While disease-modifying therapies have advanced the standard of care for ATTRv-PN, many patients continue to progress,” said John L. Berk, M.D., Professor Emeritus of Medicine, Amyloidosis Center, Boston University School of Medicine. “An agent that can quickly, substantially and consistently reduce TTR after a single dose would be a meaningful advancement for patients. Completing enrollment in the MAGNITUDE-2 trial is an exciting milestone toward that goal.”

MAGNITUDE-2 is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial that was designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of nex-z in approximately 60 patients with ATTRv-PN. Adult patients with ATTRv-PN were randomized 1:1 to receive a single 55 mg infusion of nex-z or placebo. The primary endpoints of the trial are the change in modified neuropathy impairment score at month 18 and the change in serum TTR levels at day 29. Patients are eligible for optional blinded crossover following month 18. For more information on MAGNITUDE-2 (NCT06672237), please visit clinicaltrials.gov.

Nex-z is also being investigated in MAGNITUDE, a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of nex-z in patients with transthyretin amyloidosis with cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM). For more information on MAGNITUDE (NCT06128629), please visit clinicaltrials.gov.

About Nex-z

Based on Nobel Prize-winning CRISPR/Cas9 gene editing technology, nex-z has the potential to become the first one-time treatment for ATTR-CM and/or ATTRv-PN. Nex-z is designed to inactivate the TTR gene that encodes the TTR protein and is being investigated in MAGNITUDE and MAGNITUDE-2, Phase 3 clinical trials in ATTR-CM and ATTRv-PN, respectively. Nex-z has received an Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) and RMAT Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and an ODD from the European Commission. Intellia leads development and commercialization of nex-z as part of a multi-target discovery, development and commercialization collaboration with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

About Transthyretin Amyloidosis

Transthyretin amyloidosis, or ATTR amyloidosis, is a rare, progressive and fatal disease. Hereditary ATTR (ATTRv) amyloidosis occurs when a person is born with mutations in the TTR gene, which causes the liver to produce structurally abnormal TTR protein with a propensity to misfold. These damaged proteins build up as amyloid in the body, causing serious complications in multiple tissues, including the heart, nerves and digestive system. ATTRv amyloidosis predominantly manifests as ATTRv-PN, which can lead to nerve damage, or ATTRv-CM, which can lead to heart failure. Some individuals without the genetic mutation produce non-mutated, or wild-type TTR proteins that become unstable over time, misfolding and aggregating in disease-causing amyloid deposits. This condition, called wild-type ATTR (ATTRwt) amyloidosis, primarily affects the heart. There are an estimated 50,000 people worldwide living with ATTRv amyloidosis and between 200,000 and 500,000 people with ATTRwt amyloidosis. There is no known cure for ATTR amyloidosis and currently available medications are limited to slowing accumulation of misfolded TTR protein.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: NTLA) is a leading biopharmaceutical company focused on revolutionizing medicine leveraging CRISPR gene editing and other core technologies. The company’s mission is to transform the lives of people with severe diseases by developing and commercializing potentially curative treatments. With deep scientific, technical and clinical development experience, Intellia aims to reset the standard for medicine by durably treating the root causes of disease. Learn more at intelliatx.com and follow us @intelliatx.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (“Intellia” or the “Company”) within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, express or implied statements regarding Intellia’s beliefs and expectations concerning: the safety, tolerability, efficacy, success and advancement of its clinical programs for nexiguran ziclumeran (“nex-z”) for the treatment of hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis with polyneuropathy (“ATTRv-PN”), including the potential of nex-z to halt and reverse ATTRv-PN by driving a rapid, deep, consistent and potentially lifelong reduction in TTR protein after a one-time treatment.

Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs of future events and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: uncertainties related to the conduct of clinical studies and other development and commercialization requirements for its product candidates, including nex-z, including risks related to the ability to develop and successfully commercialize nex-z or any of Intellia’s product candidates; risks related to Intellia’s ability to protect and maintain its intellectual property position; risks related to Intellia’s relationship with third parties, including its contract manufacturers, collaborators, licensors and licensees; risks related to the ability of its licensors to protect and maintain their intellectual property position; risks related to the results of preclinical studies or clinical studies not being predictive of future results in connection with future studies; the risk that clinical study results will not be positive; and risks related to the potential delay of planned clinical trials or regulatory filings due to regulatory feedback or other developments. For a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause Intellia’s actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Intellia’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in Intellia’s other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its quarterly report on Form 10-Q. All information in this press release is as of the date of the release, and Intellia undertakes no duty to update this information unless required by law.

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