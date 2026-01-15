Integrated DNA Technologies Expands Synthetic Biology Portfolio with Ansa Biotechnologies’ Clonal DNA and XL Clonal DNA Products

New collaboration empowers customers with sequence-perfect constructs as long as 50 kb

SUNNYVALE, Calif. & EMERYVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Ansa--Integrated DNA Technologies (IDT), a Danaher company and a global leader in genomics, and Ansa Biotechnologies, Inc., a trusted partner for DNA synthesis, today announced a strategic collaboration that adds new complementary capabilities to IDT’s synthetic biology portfolio. Ansa’s Clonal DNA and XL Clonal DNA products, ranging from 100 bp to 50 kb, will be made available to IDT customers, enabling researchers to design and assemble longer, more complex constructs for next-generation cell and gene therapy discovery, vaccine research, and agrigenomics applications.

By joining forces, IDT will pair its nearly 40-year legacy of quality and service, as well as its global presence, with Ansa’s breakthrough enzymatic DNA synthesis platform to accelerate the delivery of challenging motifs, higher complexity, and longer constructs. The partnership prioritizes the delivery of a new standard for speed, precision, and reliability. Each sequence is rigorously verified and optimized for GC content, homopolymers, and repetitive elements to give researchers confidence that their designs are accurate, which helps to minimize rework, troubleshooting, and downstream risk.

“Customers face unprecedented complexity in their research, and they deserve solutions that make progress simpler and faster,” said IDT President Ajay Gannerkote. “IDT’s partnership with Ansa reflects the combination of proven reliability and trust with innovation in synthetic biology to deliver exactly that. This collaboration will help ensure researchers can come to IDT for their needs across every dimension of complexity, enabling breakthroughs that truly matter.”

Jason T. Gammack, Chief Executive Officer of Ansa, commented: “Ansa was founded to solve the hardest problems in DNA synthesis: length, complexity, and reliability. Through our collaboration with IDT, we are dismantling long-standing technical barriers and enabling more researchers worldwide to push the boundaries of science with greater confidence and without compromise.”

Ansa is redefining what is possible in synthetic biology through its proprietary enzymatic platform, which provides both the length and complexity needed to design and assemble critical DNA constructs at scale. Ansa’s sustainable approach uses no harsh chemicals, preserving DNA integrity while enabling the synthesis of longer, more complex sequences. Exclusively manufactured in the United States, Ansa’s DNA products integrate seamlessly into existing workflows while empowering the next wave of biological discovery. The company is guided by a rigorous biosecurity framework and full compliance with the U.S. Office of Science and Technology Policy Framework for Nucleic Acid Synthesis Screening.

IDT customers can purchase Ansa Clonal DNA and XL Clonal DNA products at www.idtdna.com/complexDNA.

Building from a strong foundation of innovation, expertise, and reliability, Integrated DNA Technologies (IDT) has evolved from an oligo manufacturer to a leading genomics provider. We work shoulder-to-shoulder with scientific and global health partners to enable genomics breakthroughs at scale. Our vision of enabling researchers to rapidly move from the lab to life-changing advances reflects our ongoing commitment to a healthier, brighter future for all.

IDT is proud to be part of Danaher, a global science and technology leader. Visit www.Danaher.com to learn more about Danaher, a leading life sciences and diagnostics innovator committed to accelerating the power of science and technology to improve human health.

Ansa Biotechnologies is redefining DNA synthesis with a bold commitment to quality, customer satisfaction, and success. The Ansa On-Time Guarantee is simple and straightforward: your complete order on time or it’s free. This unprecedented level of service reliability and predictability is made possible by Ansa’s dedicated team of experts and proprietary enzymatic synthesis platform, which can rapidly and accurately produce even the highly complex DNA elements that stymie legacy approaches. Products are delivered as sequence-perfect clonal DNA or sequence-verified linear double-stranded DNA fragments. Headquartered in Emeryville, Calif., Ansa is empowering a global community of scientists to accelerate breakthroughs in healthcare, life sciences, and other industries powered by synthetic DNA. Discover more at ansabio.com or follow the company on X, Bluesky, and LinkedIn.

