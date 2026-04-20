Integrated DNA Technologies Expands Coralville Manufacturing Footprint to Support Growing Global Demand for MRD Solutions

Expanded footprint delivers speed, scale and customization minimal residual disease (MRD) innovators need without compromising quality

Increased production capacity leverages IDT’s highly specialized, high-throughput manufacturing platform

CORALVILLE, Iowa--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Biomarker--Integrated DNA Technologies (IDT), a Danaher company and a global leader in genomics, today announced the expansion of its manufacturing footprint in Coralville, Iowa. The investment delivers a more than threefold increase in synthesis capacity, enabling faster, more scalable production of high‑quality, customizable oligonucleotides that support next‑generation sequencing (NGS)‑based oncology workflows, including minimal residual disease (MRD) applications.

The expansion adds new production space within IDT’s existing Coralville campus and includes the installation of additional synthesizers and high‑throughput ancillary equipment. Together, these enhancements increase manufacturing speed and flexibility while maintaining IDT’s rigorous quality and safety standards. This milestone completes the current phase of IDT’s capacity expansion, with additional investments underway to support continued future growth.

Combined with IDT’s recent expansion of R&D and innovation capabilities in Sunnyvale, Calif., the Coralville investment reinforces IDT’s end‑to‑end leadership across MRD—connecting cutting‑edge assay innovation with scalable, high‑quality manufacturing to help customers move from discovery to delivery faster.

“MRD testing has become an essential component of modern cancer research, and our customers continue to push the boundaries of innovation,” said Ajay Gannerkote, president at IDT. “This expansion reflects our ability to translate innovation into reliable, high‑quality manufacturing at scale. By combining customization, speed and consistency, we are helping customers unlock critical cancer insights faster and with greater confidence.”

Designed to Enable Customization at Scale for MRD Developers

The Coralville expansion is purpose‑built to support highly customized oligonucleotide solutions required for MRD and advanced oncology research. Increased synthesis capacity enables flexible customization across labeling, concentration, formulation, yield and delivery formats, allowing researchers to tailor solutions to increasingly complex assay requirements.

By optimizing its existing manufacturing footprint and production flow, IDT has significantly increased output while continuing to leverage the same proven, best‑in‑class technologies that have supported NGS innovation for more than 20 years. As part of the expansion, IDT has achieved a more than threefold increase in production capacity for oPools™ Oligo Pools, enabling rapid, flexible assay development for oncology research. The enhanced footprint also increases synthesis flexibility across IDT’s portfolio, from highly customized MRD solutions to scalable eBlocks™ workflows.

“These investments allow us to deliver competitive turnaround times without compromising the testing, quality control and manufacturing excellence our customers rely on,” Gannerkote added.

Powering the Next Era of MRD and NGS Research

For more than two decades, IDT has played a critical role in advancing NGS, collaborating closely with academic, biopharma and diagnostic innovators to evolve the chemistry, manufacturing and technical expertise required for increasingly complex research applications. This foundation continues to support progress in MRD and emerging multi‑cancer early detection (MCED) research.

This continued evolution is reflected in IDT’s new NGS innovation roadmap, introduced in early 2026. The roadmap is aimed at removing longstanding bottlenecks in cancer research—delivering technologies that streamline library preparation, enhance variant detection sensitivity, and support both targeted and whole genome research applications.

Expanding NGS Leadership into Clinical Diagnostics

Building on its leadership in research, IDT is extending its impact into the clinic. In March, the company announced its entry into the clinical diagnostics market with the launch of its first in vitro diagnostic (IVD) NGS assay solutions. This milestone marks a significant step towards translating IDT’s trusted NGS expertise into regulated clinical workflows, supporting the growing demand for high‑quality, reliable tools in precision diagnostics.

About IDT

Building from a strong foundation of innovation, expertise, and reliability, Integrated DNA Technologies (IDT), a Danaher company, has evolved from an oligo manufacturer to a leading genomics provider. We work shoulder-to-shoulder with scientific and global health partners to enable genomics breakthroughs at scale. Our vision of enabling researchers to rapidly move from the lab to life-changing advances reflects our ongoing commitment to a healthier, brighter future for all.

For more information about IDT, visit www.idtdna.com and follow the company on LinkedIn, X, YouTube, Instagram and Bluesky.

About Danaher​

Danaher is a leading global life sciences and diagnostics innovator, committed to accelerating the power of science and technology to improve human health. Through our connected ecosystem of industry-leading businesses, we work side by side with customers to solve their most complex scientific and clinical challenges—helping move innovations from discovery to delivery faster for patients who depend on them. Powered by the Danaher Business System, our advanced science and technology and proven ability to innovate help enable faster, more accurate diagnoses and reduce the time, cost, and risk required to discover, develop, and deliver life-changing therapies. Through continuous improvement and operational excellence, our approximately 60,000 associates worldwide are focused on delivering lasting impact and improving quality of life around the world, while building a healthier, more sustainable tomorrow. Explore more at www.danaher.com.

Disclaimer: RUO — For research use only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures. Unless otherwise agreed to in writing, IDT does not intend these products to be used in clinical applications and does not warrant their fitness or suitability for any clinical diagnostic use. Purchaser is solely responsible for all decisions regarding the use of these products and any associated regulatory or legal obligations.

Disclaimer: For in vitro diagnostic use. Product may not be available in all countries.

Media Contacts:

Integrated DNA Technologies

Kristina Sarenas

idtpr@idtdna.com

800-328-2661 (USA & Canada)

+1 319-626-8400 (outside USA)