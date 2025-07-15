SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Integra LifeSciences to Host Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results Conference Call on July 31, 2025

July 14, 2025 | 
1 min read

PRINCETON, N.J., July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: IART), a leading global medical technology company, will release second quarter 2025 financial results on Thursday, July 31, 2025, prior to the market open. In conjunction with the earnings release, Integra’s management team will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET.

A live webcast will be available on the Investors section of the Company’s website at investor.integralife.com. For those planning to participate on the call, register here to receive dial-in details and an individual pin. While not required, joining 10 minutes before the event starts is recommended. A webcast replay of the conference call will be available on the Investors section of the Company’s website following the call.

About Integra LifeSciences

At Integra LifeSciences, we are driven by our purpose of restoring patients’ lives. We innovate treatment pathways to advance patient outcomes and set new standards of surgical, neurologic and regenerative care. We offer a comprehensive portfolio of high quality, leadership brands. For the latest news and information about Integra and its products, please visit www.integralife.com.

Investor Relations:
Chris Ward
(609) 772-7736
chris.ward@integralife.com   

Media Contact:
Laurene Isip
(609) 208-8121
laurene.isip@integralife.com 


Earnings New Jersey
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Illustration of businesspeople heading to exit
Layoffs
The 5 Largest Biopharma Layoffs of H1 2025
July 10, 2025
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Illustration showing businessman bringing personal items in box stock
Layoffs
BMS Continues New Jersey Layoffs, Bringing Yearly Total to Nearly 900
June 30, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Hiring collage showing HR checking applicant information
Job Trends
Hiring Outlook: Indiana, California Top 2 Hot Spots for Jobs in May
June 12, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Aerial panorama of Trenton New Jersey skyline and state capitol at sunset. Trenton is the capital city of the U.S. state of New Jersey and the county seat of Mercer County.
Job Trends
9 Companies Hiring in New Jersey
June 12, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Chantal Dresner