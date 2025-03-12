InTandem Capital Partners Announces Strategic Investment in Clinilabs

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--InTandem Capital Partners (“InTandem Capital” or the “Firm”), a healthcare services-focused private equity firm, announced today that it has partnered with the founder and management team at Clinilabs (the “Company”), a global, full-service contract research organization (CRO) dedicated to providing a complete range of central nervous system (CNS) drug and device development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical technology industries.





Since the Company’s inception in 2000, Clinilabs has established itself as a market leader in neuroscience therapeutics, focusing efforts exclusively in neurology, psychiatry, addiction, and rare CNS disorders. Gary Zammit, PhD, President & CEO of Clinilabs states, “I am pleased to announce that Clinilabs has partnered with InTandem to pursue the next stages of our growth. Clinilabs’ decision to partner came down to the people at InTandem. InTandem shares our vision for the Company, has deep expertise in the sector, and provides value-added operating resources that we sought to build our Company.”

Clinilabs has conducted more than 750 CNS clinical trials since 2000 and has played a pivotal role in the approval of 22 new therapies across 13 CNS indications to help transform patients’ lives. The Company has successfully participated in routine audits by the FDA, EMA, PMDA, and sFDA, and is known worldwide as a quality driven, therapeutically focused CRO that delivers unprecedented expertise and value to customers.

Mehran Ahmed, Partner at InTandem Capital, added, “As the market for CNS therapeutics continues to grow, it is essential for sponsors to work with a CRO that understands the unique challenges that come with neuroscience clinical trials. InTandem recognizes Clinilabs’ deep expertise, and we are thrilled to collaborate with Gary and his talented team. We look forward to supporting the Company in delivering high-quality, timely, and cost-effective drug and device development services that will accelerate the availability of new CNS therapeutics to the patients who need them most.”

The Company’s solutions extend from first-in-human through the end of Phase 3, and include a wide range of services such as trial management, feasibility and site selection, risk-based monitoring, data management, core laboratories, biostatistics, medical writing, and trial execution at our wholly-owned units and at independent investigator sites worldwide.

Eileen McAuley, Chief Operating Officer at Clinilabs said, “This is an especially exciting time for our organization’s future. Our team remains focused on the ultimate measure of our success – improving the lives of patients who are fighting battles against central nervous system disorders.”

About InTandem Capital Partners

InTandem Capital Partners is a private equity firm that invests in and helps accelerate the growth of select healthcare services companies. Its goal is to build excellent businesses of significant value by working collaboratively with its management team partners. InTandem is solely focused on investing in businesses that align closely with the Healthcare Quintuple Aim – the simultaneous pursuit of enhanced patient experience, elevated provider experience, improved clinical outcomes, greater healthcare equity, and lower cost of care delivery. The firm is comprised of former business executives and experienced investors and is uniquely qualified to provide strategic, acquisition, and operating expertise to help companies significantly increase their value and their contribution to an improved healthcare system. InTandem provides active support to the management of its portfolio companies directly and leverages its network of industry executives to augment its capabilities. For further information, please visit: www.intandemcapital.com.

About Clinilabs

Clinilabs is a global, full-service contract research organization focused exclusively on CNS drug, device, and technology development. With deep expertise in CNS, Clinilabs is committed to developing therapies that address a range of psychiatric, neurological, and substance use disorders, as well as rare and ultra-rare CNS diseases. Clinilabs partners with pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device companies to provide a comprehensive spectrum of high-quality, timely, and cost-effective clinical drug development services from first-in-human to Phase 3 trials, all aimed at accelerating the availability of new CNS therapies in the market. Since 2000, Clinilabs has conducted more than 750 CNS clinical trials and has been instrumental in the approval of 22 new therapies across 13 CNS indications, significantly impacting the lives of patients worldwide. For further information, please visit www.clinilabs.com.

