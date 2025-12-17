Insulet to Participate in 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

ACTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD), the global leader in tubeless insulin pump technology with its Omnipod® brand of products, today announced that management will present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco on Tuesday, January 13, 2026 at 11:15 a.m. (Pacific Time).

The live webcast and replay of the presentation will be accessible on the Insulet Investor Relations website: investors.insulet.com/events.

About Insulet Corporation:

Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD), headquartered in Massachusetts, is an innovative medical device company dedicated to simplifying life for people with diabetes and other conditions through its Omnipod product platform. The Omnipod Insulin Management System provides a unique alternative to traditional insulin delivery methods. With its simple, wearable design, the tubeless disposable Pod provides up to three days of non-stop insulin delivery, without the need to see or handle a needle. Insulet’s flagship innovation, the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System, integrates with a continuous glucose monitor to manage blood sugar with no multiple daily injections, zero fingersticks, and can be controlled by a compatible personal smartphone in the U.S. or by the Omnipod 5 Controller. Insulet also leverages the unique design of its Pod by tailoring its Omnipod technology platform for the delivery of non-insulin subcutaneous drugs across other therapeutic areas. For more information, visit Insulet.com or omnipod.com.

