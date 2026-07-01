Insulet to Announce Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results on August 5, 2026

ACTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD) (Insulet or the Company), the global leader in tubeless insulin pump technology with its Omnipod® brand of products, today announced it will report financial results for the second quarter of 2026 on Wednesday, August 5, 2026, before the opening of the financial markets. In connection with the release, management will host a conference call that day at 8:00 a.m. (Eastern Time).

The link to the live call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at investors.insulet.com, “Events and Presentations,” and will be archived for future replay. You may also access the live call by dialing (888) 770-7129 for domestic callers, or (929) 203-2109 for international callers; the passcode is 5904836.

About Insulet Corporation:

Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD), headquartered in Massachusetts, is an innovative medical device company dedicated to simplifying life for people with diabetes and other conditions through its Omnipod product platform. The Omnipod Insulin Management System provides a unique alternative to traditional insulin delivery methods. With its simple, wearable design, the tubeless disposable Pod provides up to three days of non-stop insulin delivery, without the need to see or handle a needle. Insulet’s flagship innovation, the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System, integrates with a continuous glucose monitor to manage blood sugar with no multiple daily injections, zero fingersticks, and can be controlled by a compatible personal smartphone in the U.S. or by the Omnipod 5 Controller. Insulet also leverages the unique design of its Pod by tailoring its Omnipod technology platform for the delivery of non-insulin subcutaneous drugs across other therapeutic areas. For more information, visit: Insulet.com or omnipod.com.

©2026 Insulet Corporation. Omnipod is a registered trademark of Insulet Corporation in the United States of America and other various jurisdictions. All rights reserved.

Investor Relations:

Clare Trachtman

Vice President, Investor Relations

ir@insulet.com



Media:

Cristal Downing

Chief Corporate Affairs Officer

pr@insulet.com