Instem Announces Provantis® 12: A Powerful Step Forward in Preclinical Study Management

BOSTON & STAFFORDSHIRE, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Instem is proud to announce the upcoming launch of Provantis 12, the most advanced on-cloud version yet of its flagship preclinical study management platform. This release includes significant feature advancements, a new web-based module, and broad support for digital workflow adoption.

“At Instem, our mission is to help our customers make discoveries, and to accelerate and advance their research programs. With Provantis 12, we deliver the most advanced and integrated preclinical study management platform to date—designed for speed, flexibility, and smarter decision-making. As our clients face growing demands in data volume, complexity, and compliance, Provantis 12 positions scientists to move faster and make confident, data-driven decisions that advance their research” said Vik Krishnan, CEO, Instem.

Built on Proven Foundation

Provantis 12 incorporates core updates from previous on-premise releases and is built on the successful base of Provantis 11. With an architecture optimized for flexibility and integration, the platform enables faster study execution and better data integrity across global sites. These updates mark a significant leap forward in study management technology, delivering a suite of powerful enhancements designed to drive connectivity, efficiency, and control across preclinical research workflows.

A key highlight is the implementation of APIs across 19 distinct data domains, enabling seamless access to In-Life, Pathology, and Clinical Pathology results, as well as detailed Library and Protocol information. These robust APIs empower clients to integrate Provantis with third-party applications and partner platforms, supporting more agile and data-driven operations.

The release also introduces the Spotlighter historical controls database, providing researchers with enhanced capabilities for data comparison and trend analysis across studies. Security and user management are also elevated with the delivery of an enhanced Security Hub, featuring a centralized single sign-on to simplify access and strengthen data governance.

At the heart of Provantis 12 is the first fully integrated web-based Pharmacy Formulation module, delivering end-to-end visibility into test item management—from initial receipt through formulation, dispensing, and disposal—all from a centralized, intuitive interface.

"With the increasing demands of global studies, our clients need tools that are fast, flexible, and future-ready," said Charuta Bapat, Product Director of Study Management at Instem. "Provantis 12 delivers on that promise, and it's only the beginning. We’re setting the stage for continuous, user-focused enhancements that seamlessly align with modern lab workflows."

Upcoming Client Webinar Showcase

For an in-depth look at some of the core features included in Provantis 12, namely Pharmacy Formulation, Provantis users can register to join a virtual user group meeting on July 22nd at 10am EDT here: Registration Link.

What’s Next: A Look Ahead

While Provantis 12 will be released this Summer and will be available to clients worldwide, the Instem Study Management team is already planning to complete development on further upgrades to Provantis 12 later this year.

A significant component of the next release of Provantis 12 will include a non-GLP Web Histopathology module, offering out-of-the-box capabilities for histopathological data capture, review and reporting.

Key benefits will include:

A web-based, cutting-edge histopathology matrix

Estimated 20%-time reduction in slide reading and data capture

Simplified terminology management with new smart glossaries integration

This release will support non-GLP studies initially, with a roadmap to expand into GLP-compliant environments.

About Instem

Instem is a leading supplier of SaaS platforms across Discovery, Study Management, Regulatory Submission and Clinical Trial Analytics. Instem applications are in use by customers worldwide, meeting the rapidly expanding needs of life science and healthcare organizations for data-driven decision making leading to safer, more effective products.

Founded in the United Kingdom in 1969, Instem has deep roots internationally across North America, EMEA and APAC. Instem maintains a commercial and technical presence throughout these regions and we pride ourselves on localized support for our diverse client base.

