InspireMD Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) - September 4, 2026

MIAMI, Sept. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InspireMD, Inc. (Nasdaq: NSPR) (“InspireMD” or the “Company”), developer of the CGuard™ Prime carotid stent system for the prevention of stroke, today announced that the Compensation Committee of InspireMD’s Board of Directors approved inducement grants to a new non-executive employee in the aggregate amount of 23,764 shares of restricted stock (the “Inducement Grants”) outside of InspireMD’s 2021 Equity Incentive Plan, with a grant date as of September 2, 2026, as an inducement material to the non-executive employee entering into employment with InspireMD, in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The Inducement Grants were granted under InspireMD’s 2024 Inducement Plan, which is used exclusively for the grant of equity awards to individuals who were not previously employees of InspireMD, or following a bona fide period of non-employment, as an inducement material to such individuals entering into employment with InspireMD, pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The restricted stock will vest in accordance with the applicable award agreement, with (i) 11,264 shares vesting in three installments on January 14, 2027, January 14, 2028 and January 14, 2029, (ii) 12,000 shares vesting in two equal installments on January 20, 2027 and January 20, 2028, and (iii) 500 shares vesting in three installments on June 12, 2027, June 12, 2028 and June 12, 2029, in each case subject to the recipient’s continued employment with InspireMD through the applicable vesting date.

About InspireMD, Inc.

InspireMD seeks to utilize its proprietary MicroNet™ mesh technology to make its products the industry standard for carotid stenting by providing outstanding acute results and durable, stroke-free long-term outcomes. InspireMD’s common stock is quoted on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol NSPR. We routinely post information that may be important to investors on the Company’s website. For more information, please visit www.inspiremd.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding InspireMD or its management team’s expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding future events, future financial performance, strategies, expectations, competitive environment and regulation. Such statements may be preceded by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential”, “scheduled” or similar words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with the voluntary U.S. recall of the CGuard Prime 135 cm delivery system, including current and future costs associated with the recall, including refunds or inventory write-off costs and other remediation costs, loss of sales and customers due to the recall or otherwise, our ability to effectively implement enhancements to CGuard Prime 135 cm delivery system, potential actions by regulators or other governmental entities associated with the recall, potential claims and lawsuits by customers and patients, including class action product liability lawsuits, other operational impacts and consequences of the recall, such as business disruption and distraction of management and other key employees; our history of recurring losses and negative cash flows from operating activities; significant future commitments and the uncertainty regarding the adequacy of our liquidity to pursue our complete business objectives; substantial doubt regarding our ability to continue as a going concern; our need to raise additional capital to meet our business requirements in the future and such capital raising may be costly or difficult to obtain and could dilute our stockholders’ ownership interests; the clinical development, commercialization and market acceptance of our products; whether the clinical trial results for our products will be predictive of real-world results; an inability to secure and maintain regulatory approvals for the sale of our products; negative clinical trial results or lengthy product delays in key markets; our ability to regain and maintain compliance with the Nasdaq listing standards; our ability to generate significant revenues from our products; estimates of our expenses, future revenues, capital requirements and our needs for and ability to access sufficient additional financing, including any unexpected costs or delays in the ongoing commercial launch of our products; our dependence on a single manufacturing facility and our ability to comply with stringent manufacturing quality standards and to increase production as necessary; the risk that the data collected from our current and planned clinical trials may not be sufficient to demonstrate that our technology is an attractive alternative to other procedures and products; intense competition in our industry, with competitors having substantially greater financial, technological, research and development, regulatory and clinical, manufacturing, marketing and sales, distribution and personnel resources than we do; entry of new competitors and products and potential technological obsolescence of our products; inability to carry out research, development and commercialization plans; loss of a key customer or supplier; technical problems with our research and products and potential product liability claims; product malfunctions; price increases for supplies and components; whether access to our products is achieved in a commercially viable manner and whether our products receive adequate reimbursement by governmental and other third-party payers; our efforts to successfully obtain and maintain intellectual property protection covering our products, which may not be successful; adverse federal, state and local government regulation, in the United States, Europe or Israel and other foreign jurisdictions; the fact that we conduct business in multiple foreign jurisdictions, exposing us to foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, logistical and communications challenges, burdens and costs of compliance with foreign laws and political and economic instability in each jurisdiction; security, political and economic instability in the Middle East that could harm our business, including due to the current security situation in Israel; current or future unfavorable economic and market conditions and adverse developments with respect to financial institutions and associated liquidity risk; and changes in tariffs, trade barriers, price and exchange controls and other regulatory requirements and the impact of such policies on us, our customers and suppliers, and the global economic environment. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC’s web site at https://www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Contacts:

Jeff Warren

LifeSci Advisors

jwarren@lifesciadvisors.com

investor-relations@inspiremd.com