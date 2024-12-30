SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. to Present at 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

December 30, 2024 | 
1 min read

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: INSP) (Inspire), a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative, minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea, announced today that its management team will present at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 13, 2025.

Inspire is scheduled to present at 11:15 a.m. Eastern Time. The presentation will be accessible via a live webcast here.

Webcast replays of the presentations will be available for two weeks following the presentations in the Event Archive section of Inspire’s Investor website at https://investors.inspiresleep.com.

About Inspire Medical Systems
Inspire is a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative, minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. Inspire’s proprietary Inspire therapy is the first and only FDA, EU MDR, and PDMA-approved neurostimulation technology of its kind that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

For additional information about Inspire, please visit www.inspiresleep.com.

Investor and Media Contact
Ezgi Yagci
Vice President, Investor Relations
ezgiyagci@inspiresleep.com
617-549-2443

