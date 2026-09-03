Insilico Medicine Included in the HKEX Tech 100 Index, Drawing Attention to Opportunities in AI Value Chain

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Insilico Medicine ("Insilico", HKEX: 3696), a clinical-stage drug discovery company powered by generative artificial intelligence (AI), announced that it will be included in the HKEX Tech 100 Index, following the methodology enhancements to broaden the exposure to "emerging technology trends, including opportunities across the AI value chain", announced on 18 August 2026. All changes will be implemented after the market close on 11 September 2026 (Friday) and take effect on 14 September 2026 (Monday).

The HKEX Tech 100 Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 of the largest Hong Kong-listed companies with high exposure to key tech themes, that are eligible for Southbound Stock Connect, addressing growing market demand for diversified exposure to the technology sector. The benchmark focuses on the nature of core business, revenue distribution and industry classification for constituent evaluation, and covers both leading and emerging companies, spanning six themes, including artificial intelligence, biotech & pharmaceutical, electric vehicles & smart driving, information technology, internet and robotics.

For Insilico Medicine, inclusion in the HKEX Tech 100 Index provides another solid proof of its AI technology capabilities and generative AI-driven advancements in healthcare. In addition to validating the company's technological strength, the inclusion is expected to enhance trading liquidity and expand capital access. With the index serving as a key benchmark for tech-focused portfolios and linking directly to Southbound Stock Connect, this is expected to drive steady inflows from index-tracking passive funds and Mainland Chinese investors. Ultimately, it broadens the stock's shareholder base, and strengthens its visibility among Hong Kong-listed tech equities.

Previously, Insilico Medicine has been included into several major index series, including MSCI Global Small Cap Indexes, the China Securities Index (CSI) Series (CSI Hong Kong Connect Innovative Drug Index, CSI Hong Kong Brand Name Drug Index, and CSI HK Connect Health Care Composite Index), Hang Seng Composite Index, Hang Seng Healthcare Index, Hang Seng Biotechnology Index, FTSE Global Small Cap Index, FTSE Global All-Cap Index, and FTSE Global Total-Cap Index.

Recently, Insilico reported total revenue of approximately $106 million in the first half of 2026, a 287% year-over-year increase, and achieved its first profitable half-year since listing, with an adjusted net profit exceeding $51 million. This milestone was driven by a series of out-licensing, co-development, and R&D collaborations with global partners, including Eli Lilly, Servier, Takeda, SK Biopharmaceuticals, Qilu Pharmaceutical, Hygtia Therapeutics, CMS, and Tenacia. As of the latest practicable date, the total contract value of transactions announced by Insilico in 2026 reached approximately $7.3 billion, pushing the cumulative contract value of its major collaborations since 2021 approximately $11 billion.

On the AI-driven R&D front, Insilico nominated nine development candidates within nine months of 2026 as of late August, setting a new company record for annual pipeline productivity and achieving eight clinical milestones across its proprietary and co-developed programs. Leading this progress is Rentosertib (ISM001-055), the world's first drug candidate discovered and developed using generative AI, which has advanced to a Phase III trial evaluating for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

About Insilico Medicine

Insilico Medicine is a pioneering global biotechnology company dedicated to integrating artificial intelligence and automation technologies to accelerate drug discovery, drive innovation in the life sciences, and extend healthy longevity to people on the planet. The company was listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on December 30, 2025, under the stock code 03696.HK.

By integrating AI and automation technologies and deep in-house drug discovery capabilities, Insilico is delivering innovative drug solutions for unmet needs including fibrosis, oncology, immunology, pain, and obesity and metabolic disorders. Additionally, Insilico extends the reach of Pharma. AI across diverse industries, such as advanced materials, agriculture, nutritional products and veterinary medicine.

For more information, please visit www.insilico.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insilico-medicine-included-in-the-hkex-tech-100-index-drawing-attention-to-opportunities-in-ai-value-chain-302867744.html

SOURCE Insilico Medicine