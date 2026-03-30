Insilico Medicine Announces Global R&D Collaboration with Lilly

AI-driven collaboration includes an exclusive worldwide license for a portfolio of programs spanning multiple therapeutic areas.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Insilico Medicine ("Insilico", HKEX: 3696), a clinical-stage biotechnology company powered by generative artificial intelligence (AI) and automation, today announced a drug discovery collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company ("Lilly") that uses Insilico's AI engine to accelerate the discovery and development of novel therapeutics across multiple therapeutic areas.

The agreement grants Lilly an exclusive worldwide license for the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of potentially best-in-class, novel oral therapeutics in preclinical development for certain indications. In addition, Insilico and Lilly will collaborate on multiple R&D programs focused on targets selected by Lilly, by combining Insilico's state-of-the-art Pharma.AI platforms with Lilly's development capabilities and deep disease-area expertise.

"From its inception, Insilico Medicine has been developing deep learning for end-to-end drug discovery. By deploying frontier AI technologies that scale from biomarkers to life models, world models of human and animal life, we can identify multi-purpose targets driving multiple diseases at the same time," said Alex Zhavoronkov, PhD, founder and CEO of Insilico Medicine. "Working with Lilly, we aim to deliver transformative therapies that treat diseases with high unmet need. This collaboration is a testament to the power of AI in tackling the most complex challenges in human health."

Under the terms of the agreement, Insilico is eligible to receive an $115 million upfront payment, followed by development, regulatory, and commercial milestones that could bring the total deal value to approximately $2.75 billion, plus tiered royalties on future sales.

"Insilico's AI-enabled discovery capabilities represent a powerful complement to Lilly's deep expertise in clinical development across multiple therapeutic areas," said Andrew Adams, Group Vice President of Molecule Discovery at Lilly. "This collaboration allows us to explore novel mechanisms and accelerate the identification of promising therapeutic candidates across multiple disease areas."

About Insilico Medicine

Insilico Medicine is a pioneering global biotechnology company dedicated to integrating artificial intelligence and automation technologies to accelerate drug discovery, drive innovation in the life sciences, and extend health longevity to people on the planet. The company was listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on December 30, 2025, under the stock code 03696.HK.

By integrating AI and automation technologies and deep in-house drug discovery capabilities, Insilico is delivering innovative drug solutions for unmet needs including fibrosis, oncology, immunology, pain, and obesity and metabolic disorders. Additionally, Insilico extends the reach of Pharma.AI across diverse industries, such as advanced materials, agriculture, nutritional products and veterinary medicine. For more information, please visit www.insilico.com.

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SOURCE Insilico Medicine