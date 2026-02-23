INSERTING and REPLACING GeneDx Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results and Reaffirms Guidance for Full Year 2026

Reported fourth quarter 2025 revenues of $121.0 million with 32% year-over-year growth in exome and genome test revenue (42% excluding a one-time 2024 benefit)

Accelerated exome and genome volume growth to 34% year-over-year

Reported fourth quarter 2025 adjusted gross margin 1 of 71%

Reported fourth quarter 2025 adjusted net income 1 of $4.4 million

Reaffirmed full year 2026 guidance of $540 to $555 million in revenue with 33-35% exome and genome growth

GeneDx to host conference call today at 8:30 a.m. ET

GeneDx Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results and Reaffirms Guidance for Full Year 2026

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: WGS), the leader in rare disease diagnosis and improving health through the power of genomic data, today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2025.

“The unmet need for early, accurate genomic diagnosis is enormous, and families are waiting far too long for answers. GeneDx is uniquely positioned to deliver for patients, clinicians, and partners — and our results demonstrate that. Our team is executing at the highest level, our platform continues to scale, and GeneDx InfinityTM gives us a compounding data advantage that strengthens with every test we run,” said Katherine Stueland, President and CEO of GeneDx. “The business has never been in a better position for continued growth and success. As we enter 2026, we will layer new growth drivers onto an already powerful foundation — expanding into large, underpenetrated markets where patients are waiting for a diagnosis that GeneDx can provide today.”

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results (Unaudited)1,2

Revenues

Fourth quarter 2025:

Revenues grew to $121.0 million, an increase of 27% year-over-year (37% excluding a one-time 2024 benefit).

Exome and genome test revenue grew to $104.0 million, an increase of 32% year-over-year (42% excluding a one-time 2024 benefit).

Full year 2025:

Revenues grew to $427.5 million, an increase of 41% year-over-year (45% excluding a one-time 2024 benefit).

Exome and genome test revenue grew to $360.3 million, an increase of 54% year-over-year (58% excluding a one-time 2024 benefit).

Exome and genome volume

Fourth quarter 2025:

Exome and genome test result volume grew to 27,761, an increase of 34.3% year-over-year.

Exome and genome represented 47% of all test results, up from 38% in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Full year 2025:

Exome and genome test results volume grew to 97,271, an increase of 30.5% year-over-year.

Exome and genome represented 43% of all test results, up from 33% for the full year 2024.

Gross margin

Fourth quarter 2025:

Adjusted gross margin expanded to 71%, up from 70% in the fourth quarter of 2024. GAAP gross margin was 70%.



Full year 2025:

Adjusted gross margin expanded to 71%, up from 65% for full year 2024. GAAP gross margin was 70%.



Operating expenses

Fourth quarter 2025:

Adjusted total operating expenses were $81.8 million, representing 68% of revenue in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to 52% of revenue in the fourth quarter of 2024. Total GAAP operating expenses were $98.5 million.



Full year 2025:

Adjusted total operating expenses were $263.0 million, an increase of 39% year-over-year. Total GAAP operating expenses were $311.3 million.



Net income (loss)

Fourth quarter 2025:

Adjusted net income was $4.4 million, compared to $17.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. GAAP net loss was $17.7 million.



Full year 2025:

Adjusted net income was $41.8 million, compared to $9.4 million for full year 2024. GAAP net loss was $21.0 million.



Full year and fourth quarter 2024 revenues, gross margin and net income, all on both a GAAP and adjusted basis, includes $6.8 million of discrete benefit in connection with a multi-year appeal recovery from a single third-party payor. The fourth quarter 2024 benefit was composed of $5.8 million to exome genome revenues and $1.0 million to other test lines.

Cash position

Cash, cash equivalents, marketable securities and restricted cash was $172.3 million as of December 31, 2025.

Cash flow for the fourth quarter 2025 included: $5.1 million in net cash generated from ordinary operations; and $21.1 million in proceeds, net of fees, from the issuance of 147,583 shares of Class A common stock in connection with sales pursuant to our “at-the-market” offering, offset by; $10.0 million in scheduled payments to service previously recorded settlement liabilities of Legacy Sema4.



(1) Adjusted gross margin, adjusted total operating expenses and adjusted net income/(loss) are non-GAAP financial measures. See appendix for a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP figures presented. (2) Revenue and adjusted gross margin growth rates in the comparative 2024 period exclude revenue and costs of sales from the exited Legacy Sema4 diagnostic testing business.

GeneDx Full Year 2026 Guidance

For full year 2026 management expects GeneDx to deliver:

Metric Guidance Revenue $540 to $555 million Growth in exome and genome revenue 33% to 35% Growth in exome and genome volume 33% to 35% Adjusted gross margin At least 70% Adjusted net income Positive

Business Highlights

Strategic Expansion & Market Leadership

Launched GeneDx Infinity™: Unveiled the world’s largest and most diverse rare disease dataset

Expanded into general pediatrics: Unlocked GeneDx’s largest addressable opportunity to bring genomic testing to the front line of care for more families. Commended the American Academy of Pediatrics

Expanded into prenatal diagnostics: Announced GenomeDx Prenatal™

Launched ultraRapid genome sequencing: Offered accelerated, comprehensive and actionable genomic insights

Expanded payer coverage: Secured Medicaid coverage for exome and genome sequencing in 8 new states (including CA, CO, OH), bringing the total states covering exome or genome sequencing in the pediatric outpatient setting to 38 and the total states covering rapid genome sequencing in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) to 17.

Strengthened leadership: Positioned the company for the next phase of growth and scale to help more families with the power of our data, AI-driven technology, and clinical expertise.

Named to the 2026 TIME100 Health List: This recognition comes during Rare Disease Month and underscores the growing global acknowledgment of rare disease as a public health priority, as well as the critical role of genomics in accelerating diagnosis, advancing discovery, and improving outcomes for patients and families worldwide.

Innovation & Clinical Leadership

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

GeneDx believes non-GAAP measures are useful in evaluating its operating performance. GeneDx uses this supplemental information to evaluate its ongoing operations and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. GeneDx believes that non-GAAP financial information, when taken collectively with its GAAP financial information, may be helpful to investors because it provides consistency and comparability with past financial performance. However, non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, has limitations as an analytical tool, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial results as determined in accordance with GAAP are included at the end of this press release following the accompanying financial data. We define non-GAAP financial measures as GAAP measures, excluding certain items such as stock-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization, restructuring costs, changes in the fair value of financial liabilities, and other expenses that the Company believes are not indicative of its ongoing operations. A reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance measures to corresponding GAAP measures is not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty of expenses that may be incurred in the future. Investors are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures and not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding our future performance and our market opportunity, including our expectations for full year 2026 revenue, exome and genome revenue and test volumes, adjusted gross margin and adjusted net income. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: (i) our ability to implement business plans, goals and forecasts, and identify and realize additional opportunities, (ii) the risk of downturns and a changing regulatory landscape in the highly competitive healthcare industry, (iii) the size and growth of the market in which we operate, and (iv) our ability to pursue our new strategic direction. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on February 20, 2025, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarters ended March 31, 2025, June 30, 2025, and September 30, 2025, and other documents filed by us from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and we assume no obligation and do not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. We do not give any assurance that we will achieve our expectations.

About GeneDx

GeneDx’s (Nasdaq: WGS) mission is to empower everyone to live their healthiest life through genomics. GeneDx combines unmatched clinical expertise, advanced technology, and the power of GeneDx Infinity™ – the world’s largest rare disease genomic dataset. This unparalleled foundation powers GeneDx’s ExomeDx™ and GenomeDx™ tests – ranked #1 by expert geneticists and granted FDA Breakthrough Device designation – enabling clinicians to deliver precise, fast, and actionable diagnoses. GeneDx Infinity also fuels discovery for biopharma, with the most powerful AI-driven genomic intelligence. A genomics pioneer over the last 25 years, diagnosing more than 4,800 genetic diseases and publishing more than 1,000 research publications, GeneDx is building the network that will drive the future of genomic precision medicine. For more information, visit genedx.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

Volume & Revenue(1)

4Q25 3Q25 2Q25 1Q25 4Q24 2025 YTD 2024 YTD Volumes Whole exome, whole genome 27,761 25,702 23,246 20,562 20,676 97,271 74,547 Hereditary cancer 346 1,511 2,677 2,725 3,486 7,259 20,508 Other panels 30,935 33,003 31,833 28,228 30,115 123,999 131,177 Total 59,042 60,216 57,756 51,515 54,277 228,529 226,232 Revenue ($ millions) Whole exome, whole genome $ 104.0 $ 98.9 $ 86.0 $ 71.4 $ 78.8 $ 360.3 $ 233.5 Hereditary cancer 0.2 1.2 1.8 2.2 2.8 5.4 15.4 Other panels 13.1 13.4 12.3 12.1 12.3 50.9 50.1 Data information 2.6 1.5 2.0 1.4 1.4 7.5 3.3 Software and interpretation services 1.1 1.7 0.6 — — 3.4 — Total $ 121.0 $ 116.7 $ 102.7 $ 87.1 $ 95.3 $ 427.5 $ 302.3

(1) Excludes volume and revenue from the exited Legacy Sema4 diagnostic testing business for the fourth quarter and full year 2024.

Unaudited Select Financial Information (in thousands)

Three months ended December 31, 2025 Three months ended December 31, 2024 GeneDx Other(1) Total GeneDx Other(1) Total Revenue $119,492 $1,497 $120,989 $95,286 $354 $95,640 Adjusted cost of services 34,494 480 34,974 28,384 — 28,384 Adjusted gross profit (loss) $84,998 $1,017 $86,015 $66,902 $354 $67,256 Adjusted gross margin % 71.1% 71.1% 70.2% 70.3%

Year ended December 31, 2025 Year ended December 31, 2024 GeneDx Other(1) Total GeneDx Other(1) Total Revenue $423,088 $4,451 $427,539 $302,293 $3,157 $305,450 Adjusted cost of services 122,100 1,101 123,201 106,376 145 106,521 Adjusted gross profit (loss) $300,988 $3,350 $304,338 $195,917 $3,012 $198,929 Adjusted gross margin % 71.1% 71.2% 64.8% 65.1%

(1) For the three months and year ended December 31, 2025, Other includes revenue and cost of services from the Fabric Genomics operating segment. For the three months and year ended December 31, 2024, Other includes revenue from the Legacy Sema4 diagnostic testing business.

For the three months ended December 31, 2025 Reported Depreciation and amortization Stock-based compensation expense Restructuring costs Change in FV of financial liabilities Other(2) Adjusted Diagnostic test revenue $ 117,286 $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ 117,286 Other revenue 3,703 — — — — — 3,703 Total revenue 120,989 — — — — — 120,989 Cost of services 36,721 (1,531 ) (211 ) (5 ) — — 34,974 Gross profit 84,268 1,531 211 5 — — 86,015 Gross margin 69.6 % 71.1 % Research and development 24,541 (358 ) (1,776 ) (151 ) — — 22,256 Selling and marketing 27,131 (1,333 ) (1,521 ) (140 ) — — 24,137 General and administrative 46,831 (3,659 ) (6,272 ) (220 ) — (1,297 ) 35,383 (Loss) income from operations (14,235 ) 6,881 9,780 516 — 1,297 4,239 Interest expense, net (520 ) — — — — 520 — Other (expense) income, net (3,475 ) — — — (1,116 ) 4,752 161 Income tax benefit 564 — — — — (564 ) — Net (loss) income $ (17,666 ) $ 6,881 $ 9,780 $ 516 $ (1,116 ) $ 6,005 $ 4,400 Basic (loss) earnings per share(1) $ (0.61 ) $ 0.15 Diluted (loss) earnings per share(1) $ (0.61 ) $ 0.14

For the three months ended December 31, 2024 Reported Depreciation and amortization Stock-based compensation expense Restructuring costs Change in FV of financial liabilities Other(2) Adjusted Diagnostic test revenue $ 94,196 $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ 94,196 Other revenue 1,444 — — — — — 1,444 Total revenue 95,640 — — — — — 95,640 Cost of services 29,435 (928 ) (123 ) — — — 28,384 Gross profit 66,205 928 123 — — — 67,256 Gross margin 69.2 % 70.3 % Research and development 11,588 (294 ) (495 ) (13 ) — — 10,786 Selling and marketing 17,676 (1,225 ) (347 ) (30 ) — — 16,074 General and administrative 28,135 (3,111 ) (1,880 ) (249 ) — — 22,895 Income from operations 8,806 5,558 2,845 292 — — 17,501 Interest expense, net (698 ) — — — — 698 — Other (expense) income, net (2,694 ) — — — 1,980 666 (48 ) Income tax benefit 24 — — — — (24 ) — Net income $ 5,438 $ 5,558 $ 2,845 $ 292 $ 1,980 $ 1,340 $ 17,453 Basic earnings per share(1) $ 0.20 $ 0.63 Diluted earnings per share(1) $ 0.18 $ 0.59

(1) Basic and diluted (loss) earnings per share are calculated based on 29,045,526 and 30,365,730 weighted-average shares outstanding for the three months ended December 31, 2025, respectively, and 27,776,757 and 29,595,716 weighted-average shares outstanding for the three months ended December 31, 2024, respectively. (2) Other represents interest expense, net, and income tax benefit for all periods presented. For the three months ended December 31, 2025, Other includes legal costs and a reserve for a certain litigation matter. For the three months ended December 31, 2024, Other includes legal costs related to a legal settlement.

For the year ended December 31, 2025 Reported Depreciation and amortization Stock-based compensation expense Restructuring costs Change in FV of financial liabilities Other(2) Adjusted Diagnostic test revenue $ 416,668 $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ 416,668 Other revenue 10,871 — — — — — 10,871 Total revenue 427,539 — — — — — 427,539 Cost of services 129,366 (5,369 ) (791 ) (5 ) — — 123,201 Gross profit 298,173 5,369 791 5 — — 304,338 Gross margin 69.7 % 71.2 % Research and development 72,026 (1,181 ) (5,366 ) 17 — — 65,496 Selling and marketing 88,405 (5,190 ) (5,009 ) (292 ) — — 77,914 General and administrative 150,819 (13,484 ) (20,996 ) (995 ) — 4,287 119,631 (Loss) income from operations (13,077 ) 25,224 32,162 1,275 — (4,287 ) 41,297 Interest expense, net (2,539 ) — — — — 2,539 — Other (expense) income, net (5,521 ) — — — 1,204 4,829 512 Income tax benefit 116 — — — — (116 ) — Net (loss) income $ (21,021 ) $ 25,224 $ 32,162 $ 1,275 $ 1,204 $ 2,965 $ 41,809 Basic (loss) earnings per share(1) $ (0.73 ) $ 1.46 Diluted (loss) earnings per share(1) $ (0.73 ) $ 1.40

For the year ended December 31, 2024 Reported Depreciation and amortization Stock-based compensation expense Restructuring costs Change in FV of financial liabilities Other(2) Adjusted Diagnostic test revenue $ 302,157 $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ 302,157 Other revenue 3,293 — — — — — 3,293 Total revenue 305,450 — — — — — 305,450 Cost of services 111,053 (4,047 ) (431 ) (54 ) — — 106,521 Gross profit 194,397 4,047 431 54 — — 198,929 Gross margin 63.6 % 65.1 % Research and development 45,722 (923 ) (1,192 ) (151 ) — — 43,456 Selling and marketing 67,371 (4,900 ) (1,089 ) (548 ) — — 60,834 General and administrative 104,517 (12,083 ) (6,426 ) (999 ) — — 85,009 (Loss) income from operations (23,213 ) 21,953 9,138 1,752 — — 9,630 Interest expense, net (3,032 ) — — — — 3,032 — Other (expense) income, net (26,384 ) — — — 13,370 12,789 (225 ) Income tax benefit 343 — — — — (343 ) — Net (loss) income $ (52,286 ) $ 21,953 $ 9,138 $ 1,752 $ 13,370 $ 15,478 $ 9,405 Basic (loss) earnings per share(1) $ (1.94 ) $ 0.35 Diluted (loss) earnings per share(1) $ (1.94 ) $ 0.34

