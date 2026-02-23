INSERTING and REPLACING GeneDx Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results and Reaffirms Guidance for Full Year 2026

- Reported fourth quarter 2025 revenues of $121.0 million with 32% year-over-year growth in exome and genome test revenue (42% excluding a one-time 2024 benefit)
- Accelerated exome and genome volume growth to 34% year-over-year
- Reported fourth quarter 2025 adjusted gross margin1 of 71%
- Reported fourth quarter 2025 adjusted net income1 of $4.4 million
- Reaffirmed full year 2026 guidance of $540 to $555 million in revenue with 33-35% exome and genome growth
- GeneDx to host conference call today at 8:30 a.m. ET
GeneDx Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results and Reaffirms Guidance for Full Year 2026
GeneDx Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: WGS), the leader in rare disease diagnosis and improving health through the power of genomic data, today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2025.
“The unmet need for early, accurate genomic diagnosis is enormous, and families are waiting far too long for answers. GeneDx is uniquely positioned to deliver for patients, clinicians, and partners — and our results demonstrate that. Our team is executing at the highest level, our platform continues to scale, and GeneDx InfinityTM gives us a compounding data advantage that strengthens with every test we run,” said Katherine Stueland, President and CEO of GeneDx. “The business has never been in a better position for continued growth and success. As we enter 2026, we will layer new growth drivers onto an already powerful foundation — expanding into large, underpenetrated markets where patients are waiting for a diagnosis that GeneDx can provide today.”
Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results (Unaudited)1,2
Revenues
Fourth quarter 2025:
- Revenues grew to $121.0 million, an increase of 27% year-over-year (37% excluding a one-time 2024 benefit).
- Exome and genome test revenue grew to $104.0 million, an increase of 32% year-over-year (42% excluding a one-time 2024 benefit).
Full year 2025:
- Revenues grew to $427.5 million, an increase of 41% year-over-year (45% excluding a one-time 2024 benefit).
- Exome and genome test revenue grew to $360.3 million, an increase of 54% year-over-year (58% excluding a one-time 2024 benefit).
Exome and genome volume
Fourth quarter 2025:
- Exome and genome test result volume grew to 27,761, an increase of 34.3% year-over-year.
- Exome and genome represented 47% of all test results, up from 38% in the fourth quarter of 2024.
Full year 2025:
- Exome and genome test results volume grew to 97,271, an increase of 30.5% year-over-year.
- Exome and genome represented 43% of all test results, up from 33% for the full year 2024.
Gross margin
Fourth quarter 2025:
-
Adjusted gross margin expanded to 71%, up from 70% in the fourth quarter of 2024.
- GAAP gross margin was 70%.
Full year 2025:
-
Adjusted gross margin expanded to 71%, up from 65% for full year 2024.
- GAAP gross margin was 70%.
Operating expenses
Fourth quarter 2025:
-
Adjusted total operating expenses were $81.8 million, representing 68% of revenue in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to 52% of revenue in the fourth quarter of 2024.
- Total GAAP operating expenses were $98.5 million.
Full year 2025:
-
Adjusted total operating expenses were $263.0 million, an increase of 39% year-over-year.
- Total GAAP operating expenses were $311.3 million.
Net income (loss)
Fourth quarter 2025:
-
Adjusted net income was $4.4 million, compared to $17.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.
- GAAP net loss was $17.7 million.
Full year 2025:
-
Adjusted net income was $41.8 million, compared to $9.4 million for full year 2024.
- GAAP net loss was $21.0 million.
Full year and fourth quarter 2024 revenues, gross margin and net income, all on both a GAAP and adjusted basis, includes $6.8 million of discrete benefit in connection with a multi-year appeal recovery from a single third-party payor. The fourth quarter 2024 benefit was composed of $5.8 million to exome genome revenues and $1.0 million to other test lines.
Cash position
- Cash, cash equivalents, marketable securities and restricted cash was $172.3 million as of December 31, 2025.
-
Cash flow for the fourth quarter 2025 included:
- $5.1 million in net cash generated from ordinary operations; and
- $21.1 million in proceeds, net of fees, from the issuance of 147,583 shares of Class A common stock in connection with sales pursuant to our “at-the-market” offering, offset by;
- $10.0 million in scheduled payments to service previously recorded settlement liabilities of Legacy Sema4.
(1)
Adjusted gross margin, adjusted total operating expenses and adjusted net income/(loss) are non-GAAP financial measures. See appendix for a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP figures presented.
(2)
Revenue and adjusted gross margin growth rates in the comparative 2024 period exclude revenue and costs of sales from the exited Legacy Sema4 diagnostic testing business.
GeneDx Full Year 2026 Guidance
For full year 2026 management expects GeneDx to deliver:
Metric
Guidance
Revenue
$540 to $555 million
Growth in exome and genome revenue
33% to 35%
Growth in exome and genome volume
33% to 35%
Adjusted gross margin
At least 70%
Adjusted net income
Positive
Business Highlights
Strategic Expansion & Market Leadership
- Launched GeneDx Infinity™: Unveiled the world’s largest and most diverse rare disease dataset – including over 1 million exomes and genomes, more than 2.5 million genetic tests, and over 8 million phenotypic data points – that fuels the #1 genetic test.
-
Expanded into general pediatrics: Unlocked GeneDx’s largest addressable opportunity to bring genomic testing to the front line of care for more families.
- Commended the American Academy of Pediatrics for issuing updated guidance in June 2025, now recommending exome and genome sequencing as first-tier tests for children with global developmental delay or intellectual disability.
- Expanded into prenatal diagnostics: Announced GenomeDx Prenatal™, a phenotype-informed, trio-based whole genome sequencing test for pregnancies with fetal anomalies identified via ultrasound, enabling clinicians and expecting families to access actionable genomic insights during one of the most critical moments in pregnancy care.
- Launched ultraRapid genome sequencing: Offered accelerated, comprehensive and actionable genomic insights for neonatal and pediatric patients in the NICU and PICU in as soon as 48 hours.
- Expanded payer coverage: Secured Medicaid coverage for exome and genome sequencing in 8 new states (including CA, CO, OH), bringing the total states covering exome or genome sequencing in the pediatric outpatient setting to 38 and the total states covering rapid genome sequencing in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) to 17.
- Strengthened leadership: Positioned the company for the next phase of growth and scale to help more families with the power of our data, AI-driven technology, and clinical expertise.
- Named to the 2026 TIME100 Health List: This recognition comes during Rare Disease Month and underscores the growing global acknowledgment of rare disease as a public health priority, as well as the critical role of genomics in accelerating diagnosis, advancing discovery, and improving outcomes for patients and families worldwide.
Innovation & Clinical Leadership
- Granted FDA Breakthrough Device designation: Received designation for GeneDx ExomeDx™ and GenomeDx™ associated with causes of life-threatening diseases or genetic disorders to aid in diagnosis of symptomatic patients, underscoring GeneDx’s leadership in genomic medicine and critical role in delivering fast, accurate answers for patients with rare diseases.
- Acquired Fabric Genomics: Expanded delivery of genomic insights globally by enabling decentralized interpretation powered GeneDx InfinityTM.
-
Advanced genomic newborn screening (gNBS): Extended leadership in genomic newborn screening through participation in key programs, including:
- Announced participation in the nation’s first multi-state genomic newborn screening initiative, BEACONS (Building Evidence and Collaboration for GenOmics in Nationwide Newborn Screening), which launched with a $14.4 million award from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to enroll up to 30,000 newborns in as many as 10 states over the next three years.
- Announced a partnership with Florida’s Sunshine Genetics Network, the nation’s first state-backed genomic newborn screening program, to offer whole genome sequencing for newborns at select academic medical centers and hospitals.
- Sequenced more than 22,000 newborns through the GUARDIAN (Genomic Uniform-screening Against Rare Disease In All Newborns) study, which was recognized as part of JAMA’s annual Research of the Year Roundup.
- Announced partnership with Komodo Health: Enhanced GeneDx InfinityTM with real-world patient insights from Komodo’s Healthcare Map® to create the most comprehensive, longitudinal dataset for rare disease.
- Unveiled Multiscore: Launched Multiscore, an advanced AI-powered decision support tool that aims to improve diagnostic efficiency, streamlines workflows, and enhances clinical insights by harnessing GeneDx InfinityTM, publicly available data, and the power of artificial intelligence.
- Surpassed 1,100 total peer-reviewed studies: Added key publications to the most prolific and clinically impactful research portfolio in rare disease genomics, including the Seqfirst-neo study, a pioneering study conducted in partnership with Seattle Children’s and the University of Washington revealing that widespread use of rapid genome sequencing (rGS) demonstrates that at least 60% of level IV NICU infants should be receiving rGS.
- Published data supporting changes to testing protocols: Published data from the SeqFirst study showing that implementing rapid genome sequencing (rWGS) as a first-tier test in pediatric and cardiac intensive care units significantly increases diagnostic rates and reduces time to diagnosis by half.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
GeneDx believes non-GAAP measures are useful in evaluating its operating performance. GeneDx uses this supplemental information to evaluate its ongoing operations and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. GeneDx believes that non-GAAP financial information, when taken collectively with its GAAP financial information, may be helpful to investors because it provides consistency and comparability with past financial performance. However, non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, has limitations as an analytical tool, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial results as determined in accordance with GAAP are included at the end of this press release following the accompanying financial data. We define non-GAAP financial measures as GAAP measures, excluding certain items such as stock-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization, restructuring costs, changes in the fair value of financial liabilities, and other expenses that the Company believes are not indicative of its ongoing operations. A reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance measures to corresponding GAAP measures is not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty of expenses that may be incurred in the future. Investors are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures and not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding our future performance and our market opportunity, including our expectations for full year 2026 revenue, exome and genome revenue and test volumes, adjusted gross margin and adjusted net income. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: (i) our ability to implement business plans, goals and forecasts, and identify and realize additional opportunities, (ii) the risk of downturns and a changing regulatory landscape in the highly competitive healthcare industry, (iii) the size and growth of the market in which we operate, and (iv) our ability to pursue our new strategic direction. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on February 20, 2025, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarters ended March 31, 2025, June 30, 2025, and September 30, 2025, and other documents filed by us from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and we assume no obligation and do not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. We do not give any assurance that we will achieve our expectations.
About GeneDx
GeneDx’s (Nasdaq: WGS) mission is to empower everyone to live their healthiest life through genomics. GeneDx combines unmatched clinical expertise, advanced technology, and the power of GeneDx Infinity™ – the world’s largest rare disease genomic dataset. This unparalleled foundation powers GeneDx’s ExomeDx™ and GenomeDx™ tests – ranked #1 by expert geneticists and granted FDA Breakthrough Device designation – enabling clinicians to deliver precise, fast, and actionable diagnoses. GeneDx Infinity also fuels discovery for biopharma, with the most powerful AI-driven genomic intelligence. A genomics pioneer over the last 25 years, diagnosing more than 4,800 genetic diseases and publishing more than 1,000 research publications, GeneDx is building the network that will drive the future of genomic precision medicine. For more information, visit genedx.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.
Volume & Revenue(1)
4Q25
3Q25
2Q25
1Q25
4Q24
2025 YTD
2024 YTD
Volumes
Whole exome, whole genome
27,761
25,702
23,246
20,562
20,676
97,271
74,547
Hereditary cancer
346
1,511
2,677
2,725
3,486
7,259
20,508
Other panels
30,935
33,003
31,833
28,228
30,115
123,999
131,177
Total
59,042
60,216
57,756
51,515
54,277
228,529
226,232
Revenue ($ millions)
Whole exome, whole genome
$
104.0
$
98.9
$
86.0
$
71.4
$
78.8
$
360.3
$
233.5
Hereditary cancer
0.2
1.2
1.8
2.2
2.8
5.4
15.4
Other panels
13.1
13.4
12.3
12.1
12.3
50.9
50.1
Data information
2.6
1.5
2.0
1.4
1.4
7.5
3.3
|Software and interpretation services
1.1
1.7
0.6
—
—
3.4
—
Total
$
121.0
$
116.7
$
102.7
$
87.1
$
95.3
$
427.5
$
302.3
(1)
Excludes volume and revenue from the exited Legacy Sema4 diagnostic testing business for the fourth quarter and full year 2024.
Unaudited Select Financial Information (in thousands)
Three months ended December 31, 2025
Three months ended December 31, 2024
GeneDx
Other(1)
Total
GeneDx
Other(1)
Total
Revenue
$119,492
$1,497
$120,989
$95,286
$354
$95,640
Adjusted cost of services
34,494
480
34,974
28,384
—
28,384
Adjusted gross profit (loss)
$84,998
$1,017
$86,015
$66,902
$354
$67,256
Adjusted gross margin %
71.1%
71.1%
70.2%
70.3%
Year ended December 31, 2025
Year ended December 31, 2024
GeneDx
Other(1)
Total
GeneDx
Other(1)
Total
Revenue
$423,088
$4,451
$427,539
$302,293
$3,157
$305,450
Adjusted cost of services
122,100
1,101
123,201
106,376
145
106,521
Adjusted gross profit (loss)
$300,988
$3,350
$304,338
$195,917
$3,012
$198,929
Adjusted gross margin %
71.1%
71.2%
64.8%
65.1%
(1)
For the three months and year ended December 31, 2025, Other includes revenue and cost of services from the Fabric Genomics operating segment. For the three months and year ended December 31, 2024, Other includes revenue from the Legacy Sema4 diagnostic testing business.
For the three months ended December 31, 2025
Reported
Depreciation and amortization
Stock-based compensation expense
Restructuring costs
Change in FV of financial liabilities
Other(2)
Adjusted
Diagnostic test revenue
$
117,286
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
117,286
Other revenue
3,703
—
—
—
—
—
3,703
Total revenue
120,989
—
—
—
—
—
120,989
Cost of services
36,721
(1,531
)
(211
)
(5
)
—
—
34,974
Gross profit
84,268
1,531
211
5
—
—
86,015
Gross margin
69.6
%
71.1
%
Research and development
24,541
(358
)
(1,776
)
(151
)
—
—
22,256
Selling and marketing
27,131
(1,333
)
(1,521
)
(140
)
—
—
24,137
General and administrative
46,831
(3,659
)
(6,272
)
(220
)
—
(1,297
)
35,383
(Loss) income from operations
(14,235
)
6,881
9,780
516
—
1,297
4,239
Interest expense, net
(520
)
—
—
—
—
520
—
Other (expense) income, net
(3,475
)
—
—
—
(1,116
)
4,752
161
Income tax benefit
564
—
—
—
—
(564
)
—
Net (loss) income
$
(17,666
)
$
6,881
$
9,780
$
516
$
(1,116
)
$
6,005
$
4,400
Basic (loss) earnings per share(1)
$
(0.61
)
$
0.15
Diluted (loss) earnings per share(1)
$
(0.61
)
$
0.14
For the three months ended December 31, 2024
Reported
Depreciation and amortization
Stock-based compensation expense
Restructuring costs
Change in FV of financial liabilities
Other(2)
Adjusted
Diagnostic test revenue
$
94,196
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
94,196
Other revenue
1,444
—
—
—
—
—
1,444
Total revenue
95,640
—
—
—
—
—
95,640
Cost of services
29,435
(928
)
(123
)
—
—
—
28,384
Gross profit
66,205
928
123
—
—
—
67,256
Gross margin
69.2
%
70.3
%
Research and development
11,588
(294
)
(495
)
(13
)
—
—
10,786
Selling and marketing
17,676
(1,225
)
(347
)
(30
)
—
—
16,074
General and administrative
28,135
(3,111
)
(1,880
)
(249
)
—
—
22,895
Income from operations
8,806
5,558
2,845
292
—
—
17,501
Interest expense, net
(698
)
—
—
—
—
698
—
Other (expense) income, net
(2,694
)
—
—
—
1,980
666
(48
)
Income tax benefit
24
—
—
—
—
(24
)
—
Net income
$
5,438
$
5,558
$
2,845
$
292
$
1,980
$
1,340
$
17,453
Basic earnings per share(1)
$
0.20
$
0.63
Diluted earnings per share(1)
$
0.18
$
0.59
(1)
Basic and diluted (loss) earnings per share are calculated based on 29,045,526 and 30,365,730 weighted-average shares outstanding for the three months ended December 31, 2025, respectively, and 27,776,757 and 29,595,716 weighted-average shares outstanding for the three months ended December 31, 2024, respectively.
(2)
Other represents interest expense, net, and income tax benefit for all periods presented. For the three months ended December 31, 2025, Other includes legal costs and a reserve for a certain litigation matter. For the three months ended December 31, 2024, Other includes legal costs related to a legal settlement.
For the year ended December 31, 2025
Reported
Depreciation and amortization
Stock-based compensation expense
Restructuring costs
Change in FV of financial liabilities
Other(2)
Adjusted
Diagnostic test revenue
$
416,668
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
416,668
Other revenue
10,871
—
—
—
—
—
10,871
Total revenue
427,539
—
—
—
—
—
427,539
Cost of services
129,366
(5,369
)
(791
)
(5
)
—
—
123,201
Gross profit
298,173
5,369
791
5
—
—
304,338
Gross margin
69.7
%
71.2
%
Research and development
72,026
(1,181
)
(5,366
)
17
—
—
65,496
Selling and marketing
88,405
(5,190
)
(5,009
)
(292
)
—
—
77,914
General and administrative
150,819
(13,484
)
(20,996
)
(995
)
—
4,287
119,631
(Loss) income from operations
(13,077
)
25,224
32,162
1,275
—
(4,287
)
41,297
Interest expense, net
(2,539
)
—
—
—
—
2,539
—
Other (expense) income, net
(5,521
)
—
—
—
1,204
4,829
512
Income tax benefit
116
—
—
—
—
(116
)
—
Net (loss) income
$
(21,021
)
$
25,224
$
32,162
$
1,275
$
1,204
$
2,965
$
41,809
Basic (loss) earnings per share(1)
$
(0.73
)
$
1.46
Diluted (loss) earnings per share(1)
$
(0.73
)
$
1.40
For the year ended December 31, 2024
Reported
Depreciation and amortization
Stock-based compensation expense
Restructuring costs
Change in FV of financial liabilities
Other(2)
Adjusted
Diagnostic test revenue
$
302,157
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
302,157
Other revenue
3,293
—
—
—
—
—
3,293
Total revenue
305,450
—
—
—
—
—
305,450
Cost of services
111,053
(4,047
)
(431
)
(54
)
—
—
106,521
Gross profit
194,397
4,047
431
54
—
—
198,929
Gross margin
63.6
%
65.1
%
Research and development
45,722
(923
)
(1,192
)
(151
)
—
—
43,456
Selling and marketing
67,371
(4,900
)
(1,089
)
(548
)
—
—
60,834
General and administrative
104,517
(12,083
)
(6,426
)
(999
)
—
—
85,009
(Loss) income from operations
(23,213
)
21,953
9,138
1,752
—
—
9,630
Interest expense, net
(3,032
)
—
—
—
—
3,032
—
Other (expense) income, net
(26,384
)
—
—
—
13,370
12,789
(225
)
Income tax benefit
343
—
—
—
—
(343
)
—
Net (loss) income
$
(52,286
)
$
21,953
$
9,138
$
1,752
$
13,370
$
15,478
$
9,405
Basic (loss) earnings per share(1)
$
(1.94
)
$
0.35
Diluted (loss) earnings per share(1)
$
(1.94
)
$
0.34
