Press Releases

INOVIO to Participate in Upcoming Scientific and Investor Conferences - February 12, 2026

February 12, 2026 | 
2 min read

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- INOVIO (NASDAQ:INO), a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing DNA medicines to help treat and protect people from HPV-associated diseases, cancer and infectious diseases, today announced that it will participate in the following scientific and investor conferences:

American Association for Cancer Research Immuno-Oncology Conference (Los Angeles, CA)

Date: Wednesday, February 18

Time: 7:30-10 PM PT, Poster Session A

Poster Presentation: Treatment of RRP with DNA immunotherapy INO-3107 induces activation and enrichment of pro-inflammatory CD4+ T cell responses in blood and airways of patients with clinical response

Oppenheimer 36th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference (Virtual)

Date: Wednesday, February 25

Time: 12:40 -1:10 PM ET

Format: Fireside Chat

Webcast: https://event.summitcast.com/view/CTtthLh2Bi2D9aYoKpvtEv/degYsHNqjq4UMJYMr4minN

Festival of Biologics (San Diego, CA)

Date: Wednesday, March 4

Time: 3:10 PM PT

Presentation: Safety and Pharmacokinetics of SARS-CoV-2 DNA-Encoded Monoclonal Antibodies (DMAbs) in Healthy Adults: A Phase 1 Trial

Citizens Life Sciences Conference (Miami Beach, FL)

Date: Tuesday, March 10

Time: 1:40 – 2:05 PM ET

Format: Fireside Chat

Webcast: https://event.summitcast.com/view/BuMiPNPtyHKimMF6k4AFMd/j7XuLLN6VFvrBMcQmqB55w 

Available abstracts will be shared on INOVIO's website following presentations. Replay of the investor events will be available for 90 days at the links above and on the INOVIO events page. Members of INOVIO's management team will also be conducting one-on-one meetings with investors during the investor conferences.

About INOVIO

INOVIO is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing DNA medicines to help treat and protect people from HPV-related diseases, cancer, and infectious diseases. INOVIO's technology optimizes the design and delivery of innovative DNA medicines that teach the body to manufacture its own disease-fighting tools. For more information, visit www.inovio.com

Contacts

Media: Jennie Willson, (267) 429-8567, communications@inovio.com

Investors: Peter Vozzo, ICR Healthcare, (443) 213-0505, investor.relations@inovio.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inovio-to-participate-in-upcoming-scientific-and-investor-conferences-302685788.html

SOURCE INOVIO Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Pennsylvania Events
