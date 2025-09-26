INOVIO to Participate in Upcoming October 2025 Scientific Conferences

- Several presentations to highlight key aspects of lead product candidate, INO-3107, as a potential treatment for Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis (RRP)
- Additional presentations focus on promise of next-generation DNA medicine technology, including the first preclinical data describing potential for DNA-encoded protein technology (DPROT) to address Hemophilia A
PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., Sept. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- INOVIO (NASDAQ: INO), a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing DNA medicines to help treat and protect people from HPV-related diseases, cancer, and infectious diseases, today announced that it will present data at a number of upcoming scientific conferences, highlighting key aspects of lead product candidate INO-3107 for RRP. INOVIO has begun the rolling submission of its Biologics License Application (BLA) for INO-3107, which it anticipates completing in the second half of 2025 with the goal of file acceptance by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration by the end of 2025.
INOVIO also plans to highlight its next-generation DNA-medicine technology, including presentations on a Phase 1 clinical trial of a DNA-encoded monoclonal antibody (DMAb) product candidate and new preclinical data on DPROTs addressing Hemophilia A.
Presentations on INO-3107 for RRP:
American Academy of Otolaryngology – Head and Neck Surgery Annual Meeting
Indianapolis
Date: October 11-13
Poster Title: DNA Immunotherapy (INO-3107) Demonstrates a Durable Response for Treatment of HPV-6/11 Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis
World Vaccine Congress Europe
Amsterdam, NL
Date: October 13
Time: 3:45 PM CEST
Presentation Title: Leveraging the Potential of DNA Immunotherapy: Long-Term Efficacy in HPV-6 & 11 Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis
European Society For Medical Oncology Congress
Berlin, DE
Date: October 19
Poster Title: DNA Immunotherapy (INO-3107) in HPV-6 & 11 Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis – Long-Term Efficacy
37th Annual International Papillomavirus Society Conference
Bangkok, TH
Date: October 24
Time: 2:40 - 2:55 PM ICT
Presentation Title: Clinical Response to INO-3107 in RRP is Irrespective of Papilloma Microenvironment and Molecular Subtype
Date: October 25
Time: 6:54 - 7:00 PM ICT
E-Poster Title: DNA Immunotherapy (INO-3107) Induces Persistent Immune Responses Resulting in Long-term Efficacy Through Post-Treatment Year 2 for HPV 6&11 RRP
International Society for Vaccines Annual Congress
Stellenbosch, SA
Date: October 30
Time: 10:20 - 10:35 AM SAST
Presentation Title: Immunotherapy, INO-3107, is Well-Tolerated, Effective, and Elicits an Antigen-Specific T-cell Response in Adults with HPV-6 & 11 Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis
Presentations on Next-Generation DNA Medicine:
European Society of Gene and Cell Therapy Congress
Seville, ES
Date: October 7-10
Poster Title: Employment of the CELLECTRA® in vivo gene delivery platform in a first in human (FIH) DNA encoded monoclonal antibody (DMAb) clinical trial
World Vaccine Congress Europe
Amsterdam, NL
Date: October 16
Time: 1:00 PM CET
Presentation Title: DMAb Technology: Next Generation DNA Medicine Design and Delivery
World Orphan Drug Congress
Amsterdam, NL
Date: October 29
Time: 11:10 AM CET
Presentation Title: DMAb Technology: The Transformational Potential of Next Gen DNA Medicine in Rare Disease
14th World Federation of Hemophilia Global Forum
Montreal, CA
Date: November 14
Time: 1:45 PM EST
Presentation Title: Novel FVIII Secretion Via Non-Viral Vector DNA Medicine Platform
Available abstracts will be shared on INOVIO's website following presentations.
About INOVIO
INOVIO is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing DNA medicines to help treat and protect people from HPV-related diseases, cancer, and infectious diseases. INOVIO's technology optimizes the design and delivery of innovative DNA medicines that teach the body to manufacture its own disease-fighting tools. For more information, visit www.inovio.com.
Contacts
Media: Jennie Willson, (267) 429-8567, communications@inovio.com
Investors: Peter Vozzo - ICR Healthcare, (443) 213-0505, investor.relations@inovio.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inovio-to-participate-in-upcoming-scientific-conferences-302566500.html
SOURCE INOVIO Pharmaceuticals, Inc.