INOVIO to Participate in Upcoming October 2025 Scientific Conferences

September 26, 2025 | 
  • Several presentations to highlight key aspects of lead product candidate, INO-3107, as a potential treatment for Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis (RRP)
  • Additional presentations focus on promise of next-generation DNA medicine technology, including the first preclinical data describing potential for DNA-encoded protein technology (DPROT) to address Hemophilia A

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., Sept. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- INOVIO (NASDAQ: INO), a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing DNA medicines to help treat and protect people from HPV-related diseases, cancer, and infectious diseases, today announced that it will present data at a number of upcoming scientific conferences, highlighting key aspects of lead product candidate INO-3107 for RRP. INOVIO has begun the rolling submission of its Biologics License Application (BLA) for INO-3107, which it anticipates completing in the second half of 2025 with the goal of file acceptance by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration by the end of 2025.

INOVIO also plans to highlight its next-generation DNA-medicine technology, including presentations on a Phase 1 clinical trial of a DNA-encoded monoclonal antibody (DMAb) product candidate and new preclinical data on DPROTs addressing Hemophilia A.

Presentations on INO-3107 for RRP:

American Academy of Otolaryngology – Head and Neck Surgery Annual Meeting

Indianapolis

Date: October 11-13

Poster Title: DNA Immunotherapy (INO-3107) Demonstrates a Durable Response for Treatment of HPV-6/11 Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis

World Vaccine Congress Europe

Amsterdam, NL

Date: October 13

Time: 3:45 PM CEST

Presentation Title: Leveraging the Potential of DNA Immunotherapy: Long-Term Efficacy in HPV-6 & 11 Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis

European Society For Medical Oncology Congress

Berlin, DE

Date: October 19

Poster Title: DNA Immunotherapy (INO-3107) in HPV-6 & 11 Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis – Long-Term Efficacy

37th Annual International Papillomavirus Society Conference

Bangkok, TH

Date: October 24

Time: 2:40 - 2:55 PM ICT

Presentation Title: Clinical Response to INO-3107 in RRP is Irrespective of Papilloma Microenvironment and Molecular Subtype

Date: October 25

Time: 6:54 - 7:00 PM ICT

E-Poster Title: DNA Immunotherapy (INO-3107) Induces Persistent Immune Responses Resulting in Long-term Efficacy Through Post-Treatment Year 2 for HPV 6&11 RRP

International Society for Vaccines Annual Congress

Stellenbosch, SA

Date: October 30

Time: 10:20 - 10:35 AM SAST

Presentation Title: Immunotherapy, INO-3107, is Well-Tolerated, Effective, and Elicits an Antigen-Specific T-cell Response in Adults with HPV-6 & 11 Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis

Presentations on Next-Generation DNA Medicine:

European Society of Gene and Cell Therapy Congress

Seville, ES

Date: October 7-10

Poster Title: Employment of the CELLECTRA® in vivo gene delivery platform in a first in human (FIH) DNA encoded monoclonal antibody (DMAb) clinical trial

World Vaccine Congress Europe

Amsterdam, NL

Date: October 16

Time: 1:00 PM CET

Presentation Title: DMAb Technology: Next Generation DNA Medicine Design and Delivery

World Orphan Drug Congress

Amsterdam, NL

Date: October 29

Time: 11:10 AM CET

Presentation Title: DMAb Technology: The Transformational Potential of Next Gen DNA Medicine in Rare Disease

14th World Federation of Hemophilia Global Forum

Montreal, CA

Date: November 14

Time: 1:45 PM EST

Presentation Title: Novel FVIII Secretion Via Non-Viral Vector DNA Medicine Platform

Available abstracts will be shared on INOVIO's website following presentations.

About INOVIO

INOVIO is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing DNA medicines to help treat and protect people from HPV-related diseases, cancer, and infectious diseases. INOVIO's technology optimizes the design and delivery of innovative DNA medicines that teach the body to manufacture its own disease-fighting tools. For more information, visit www.inovio.com.

