INOVIO to Participate in Upcoming October 2025 Scientific Conferences

Several presentations to highlight key aspects of lead product candidate, INO-3107, as a potential treatment for Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis (RRP)

Additional presentations focus on promise of next-generation DNA medicine technology, including the first preclinical data describing potential for DNA-encoded protein technology (DPROT) to address Hemophilia A

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., Sept. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- INOVIO (NASDAQ: INO), a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing DNA medicines to help treat and protect people from HPV-related diseases, cancer, and infectious diseases, today announced that it will present data at a number of upcoming scientific conferences, highlighting key aspects of lead product candidate INO-3107 for RRP. INOVIO has begun the rolling submission of its Biologics License Application (BLA) for INO-3107, which it anticipates completing in the second half of 2025 with the goal of file acceptance by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration by the end of 2025.

INOVIO also plans to highlight its next-generation DNA-medicine technology, including presentations on a Phase 1 clinical trial of a DNA-encoded monoclonal antibody (DMAb) product candidate and new preclinical data on DPROTs addressing Hemophilia A.

Presentations on INO-3107 for RRP :

American Academy of Otolaryngology – Head and Neck Surgery Annual Meeting



Indianapolis



Date: October 11-13



Poster Title: DNA Immunotherapy (INO-3107) Demonstrates a Durable Response for Treatment of HPV-6/11 Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis

World Vaccine Congress Europe



Amsterdam, NL



Date: October 13



Time: 3:45 PM CEST



Presentation Title: Leveraging the Potential of DNA Immunotherapy: Long-Term Efficacy in HPV-6 & 11 Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis

European Society For Medical Oncology Congress



Berlin, DE



Date: October 19



Poster Title: DNA Immunotherapy (INO-3107) in HPV-6 & 11 Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis – Long-Term Efficacy

37th Annual International Papillomavirus Society Conference



Bangkok, TH



Date: October 24



Time: 2:40 - 2:55 PM ICT



Presentation Title: Clinical Response to INO-3107 in RRP is Irrespective of Papilloma Microenvironment and Molecular Subtype

Date: October 25



Time: 6:54 - 7:00 PM ICT



E-Poster Title: DNA Immunotherapy (INO-3107) Induces Persistent Immune Responses Resulting in Long-term Efficacy Through Post-Treatment Year 2 for HPV 6&11 RRP

International Society for Vaccines Annual Congress



Stellenbosch, SA



Date: October 30



Time: 10:20 - 10:35 AM SAST



Presentation Title: Immunotherapy, INO-3107, is Well-Tolerated, Effective, and Elicits an Antigen-Specific T-cell Response in Adults with HPV-6 & 11 Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis

Presentations on Next-Generation DNA Medicine :

European Society of Gene and Cell Therapy Congress



Seville, ES



Date: October 7-10



Poster Title: Employment of the CELLECTRA® in vivo gene delivery platform in a first in human (FIH) DNA encoded monoclonal antibody (DMAb) clinical trial

World Vaccine Congress Europe



Amsterdam, NL



Date: October 16



Time: 1:00 PM CET



Presentation Title: DMAb Technology: Next Generation DNA Medicine Design and Delivery

World Orphan Drug Congress



Amsterdam, NL



Date: October 29



Time: 11:10 AM CET



Presentation Title: DMAb Technology: The Transformational Potential of Next Gen DNA Medicine in Rare Disease

14th World Federation of Hemophilia Global Forum



Montreal, CA



Date: November 14



Time: 1:45 PM EST



Presentation Title: Novel FVIII Secretion Via Non-Viral Vector DNA Medicine Platform

Available abstracts will be shared on INOVIO's website following presentations.

