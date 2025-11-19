SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

INOVIO to Participate in December 2025 Investor Conferences

November 19, 2025 | 
PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- INOVIO (NASDAQ:INO), a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing DNA medicines to help treat and protect people from HPV-associated diseases, cancer and infectious diseases, today announced that it will participate in the following investor conferences:

Piper Sandler 37th Annual Healthcare Conference (New York, NY)

 Date: Tuesday, December 2

Time: 8:30-8:55 AM ET

Format: Fireside Chat

Webcast: https://bit.ly/44af19l (live webcast and replay available for 90 days after the event)

Oppenheimer Movers in Rare Disease Summit (New York, NY)

 Date: Thursday, December 11

 Time: 12:05-12:25 PM ET

 Format: Panel - Elevator Pitches from Rare Disease Companies with Key Near-Term, Potentially Stock-Moving Catalysts

Members of INOVIO's management team will also be conducting one-on-one meetings with investors during these conferences.

About INOVIO

INOVIO is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing DNA medicines to help treat and protect people from HPV-related diseases, cancer, and infectious diseases. INOVIO's technology optimizes the design and delivery of innovative DNA medicines that teach the body to manufacture its own disease-fighting tools. For more information, visit www.inovio.com.

Contacts

Media: Jennie Willson, (267) 429-8567, communications@inovio.com

Investors: Peter Vozzo, ICR Healthcare, (443) 213-0505, investor.relations@inovio.com

 

Pennsylvania Events
