SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

INOVIO Reports Inducement Grant Under Inducement Plan - October 2, 2025

October 3, 2025 | 
1 min read

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., Oct. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- INOVIO (NASDAQ:INO), a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing DNA medicines to help treat and protect people from HPV-related diseases, cancer, and infectious diseases, today announced that it has made an equity grant to a newly hired employee under its 2022 Inducement Plan (the "Inducement Plan").

The Compensation Committee of INOVIO's Board of Directors has approved the award of an option to purchase 1,302 shares of common stock with a grant date of September 30, 2025 (the "Grant Date"), to a newly hired employee in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The stock option has an exercise price of $2.34, the closing price of INOVIO's common stock on September 30, 2025. The stock option will vest over a three-year period, with one-third of the shares vesting on each of the first, second and third anniversaries of the Grant Date. The vesting of the stock option will be subject to the employee's continued employment with INOVIO on the applicable vesting dates. This award is subject to the terms and conditions of a stock option agreement under the Inducement Plan.

About INOVIO

INOVIO is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing DNA medicines to help treat and protect people from HPV-related diseases, cancer, and infectious diseases. INOVIO's technology optimizes the design and delivery of innovative DNA medicines that teach the body to manufacture its own disease-fighting tools. For more information, visit www.inovio.com.

Contacts

 Media: Jennie Willson, (267) 429-8567, communications@inovio.com

Investors: Peter Vozzo - ICR Healthcare, 443-213-0505, investor.relations@inovio.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inovio-reports-inducement-grant-under-inducement-plan-302573337.html

SOURCE INOVIO Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Pennsylvania Compensation
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Photo of the Philadelphia skyline
Job Trends
6 Companies Hiring Now in Pennsylvania
September 25, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Illustration of sea storm waves
Layoffs
Layoffs From Just 6 Pharmas Could Wipe Out Over 39,000 Jobs
September 18, 2025
 · 
9 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Special edition
Deep Dive: Top Paid Pharma Execs—and Those Who Would Get the Most to Leave
June 10, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Illustration showing large scissors cutting employees in half
Layoffs
The 5 Largest Biopharma Layoffs of Q1 2025: Updated
May 13, 2025
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel