Inocras and AimedBio Partner to Advance Cancer Drug Discovery and Precision Oncology with Whole Genome Intelligence

Strategic agreement brings Inocras' cancer whole genome data and cancer intelligence platform into AimedBio's ADC clinical trials, supported by a strategic equity investment

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Inocras Inc., a U.S.-based precision medicine company, today announced a strategic partnership with AimedBio, a South Korean biopharmaceutical company developing antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer. As part of the agreement, AimedBio has made a strategic equity investment in Inocras, and the two companies have signed a joint research agreement to integrate Inocras's whole genome sequencing (WGS) capabilities into AimedBio's clinical programs.

Under the agreement, AimedBio will apply Inocras' whole genome sequencing (WGS), cancer intelligence platform, and multi-omics analysis across its ADC clinical trials to support biomarker identification, patient selection, and novel cancer target discovery. By leveraging comprehensive cancer whole genome data, the collaboration aims to accelerate clinical development while uncovering new opportunities for precision drug discovery. The two companies also plan to explore joint commercial opportunities, connecting AimedBio's precision drug screening business with Inocras's diagnostic platform across global markets.

"This partnership reflects what we've believed from the start, that cancer whole genome data has a role beyond diagnosing cancer. It can directly shape how new treatments are developed and identify which patients are most likely to benefit," said Jehee Suh, CEO of Inocras. "Bringing our cancer intelligence platform into active clinical trials with AimedBio is an important step toward accelerating precision oncology and drug discovery, and we're happy to welcome them as a strategic partner."

Nam-Gu Her, CEO of AimedBio, said: "As ADC development grows more competitive, identifying which patients are most likely to respond to a given therapy becomes a decisive advantage. Inocras's genomic capabilities will support biomarker research, patient stratification, and the discovery of next-generation cancer targets, further strengthening AimedBio's precision oncology platform."

About AIMEDBIO

Founded in 2018 as a spin-off from Samsung Medical Center, AIMEDBIO is a KOSDAQ-listed, clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of antibody-drug conjugates (ADC) and antibody-based therapeutics. Leveraging its proprietary antibody discovery technology and translational research expertise, AIMEDBIO is at the forefront of creating innovative therapies designed to target and effectively treat cancer. AIMEDBIO is not only advancing in ADC pipeline but is also focusing on the creation of innovative linker-payload technologies, further enhancing the efficacy and safety profiles of their ADCs. For more information, please visit aimedbio.com and follow the AIMEDBIO LinkedIn page.

About Inocras Inc.:

Inocras is a bioinformatics-led company redefining precision health through whole genome data and proprietary analytics. Our oncology and rare disease platforms integrate comprehensive whole genome data with advanced automation to deliver curated and actionable insights at scale that accelerate discovery and diagnostics to improve patient care, bringing a real-world impact. Inocras operates a CLIA/CAP-certified laboratory and partners with leading hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, and research institutions worldwide. For more information, please visit inocras.com and follow the Inocras LinkedIn page.

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