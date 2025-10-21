Innoviva Specialty Therapeutics Announces Oral Presentation Featuring New Analyses from the Zoliflodacin Pivotal Phase 3 Trial at IDWeek 2025

Zoliflodacin, an investigational single-dose oral antibiotic for uncomplicated gonorrhea, to be featured in oral presentation with key subset analyses from pivotal global Phase 3 trial

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Innoviva Specialty Therapeutics, a subsidiary of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVA), will share new data on zoliflodacin during the Infectious Disease Society of America’s IDWeek 2025 annual meeting in Atlanta, GA, October 19-22, 2025. Zoliflodacin is a first-in-class oral antibiotic being developed for the treatment of uncomplicated gonorrhea. Three sets of data will be presented, including an oral presentation and two poster presentations:

Poster Presentation P-1206 Date: Tuesday, October 21, 2025 Time: 12:15 PM - 1:30 PM ET Location: Poster Hall B4-B5 Title: Association of Sex Assigned at Birth and Sexual Orientation with Antimicrobial Susceptibility of Baseline Neisseria gonorrhoeae Isolates from Participants Recruited in the Global Zoliflodacin Phase 3 Randomized Controlled Trial Poster Presentation P-1207 Date: Tuesday, October 21, 2025 Time: 12:15 PM - 1:30 PM ET Location: Poster Hall B4-B5 Title: In Vitro Activity of Zoliflodacin against Neisseria gonorrhoeae Isolates Collected in 2022 from The United States Oral Presentation Date: Wednesday, October 22, 2025 Time: 1:45-3:00 Location: B211-B212 Title: Subgroup Analyses of Microbiological Cure Rates by Baseline Zoliflodacin MIC and Susceptibility to Ciprofloxacin in Participants from the Global Zoliflodacin Phase 3 Randomize Controlled Trial

The oral presentation on Wednesday, October 22, describes key subgroup findings from the pivotal Phase 3 trial, including observation of high microbiological cure rates across urogenital, rectal, and pharyngeal sites in infection caused by Neisseria gonorrhoeae with a zoliflodacin MIC of ≤0.25 µg/mL. Among participants with urogenital infections who received zoliflodacin, ciprofloxacin-resistant strains had a cure rate of 96.6% (346/358; 95% CI: 94.2–98.3) and ciprofloxacin-susceptible strains had a cure rate of 97.4% (113/116; 95% CI: 92.6–99.5). High cure rates were consistent regardless of infection site.

In poster P-1206 to be presented on Tuesday October 21, a demographic analysis of baseline isolates from the zoliflodacin Phase 3 trial found that while azithromycin resistance was higher in isolates from men who have sex with men (MSM), zoliflodacin MIC values were comparable across all patient groups, including females, MSM and heterosexual men (HSM). These findings underscore the in vitro activity of zoliflodacin across antibiotic-resistant N. gonorrhoeae from a broad range of sources and support the continued development of zoliflodacin as a single, oral dose treatment for uncomplicated gonorrhea.

“Findings from our analyses reinforce our initial conclusions and support the development of zoliflodacin as a potentially transformative treatment for gonorrhea, including infections caused by resistant strains,” stated Dr. David Altarac, Chief Medical Officer of Innoviva Specialty Therapeutics. “Achieving high and consistent cure rates across urogenital and extra-genital sites, resistance profiles, and patient demographics represents a significant opportunity to address the growing global threat of antibiotic-resistant Neisseria gonorrhoeae.”

Complementary analyses presented in poster P-1207 further support the potential of zoliflodacin as a broadly effective treatment for gonorrhea. In vitro susceptibility testing of Neisseria gonorrhoeae clinical isolates collected in the U.S. during 2022 confirmed that zoliflodacin potency remained consistent compared to prior surveillance years (2020–2021), including against antibiotic-resistant strains and isolates from both male and female patients.

“The results from all three presentations show that zoliflodacin mechanism of action is differentiated from fluoroquinolones with cure rates remaining high in the face of antibiotic resistance,” said Dr. Sarah McLeod, Senior Director, Innoviva Specialty Therapeutics.

About Zoliflodacin

Zoliflodacin is an investigational, first-in-class oral antibiotic from the spiropyrimidinetrione class, currently in development as a single-dose treatment for uncomplicated gonorrhea, including strains resistant to current first-line therapies. Zoliflodacin inhibits bacterial DNA gyrase, an essential enzyme for bacterial survival. Zoliflodacin mechanism of action is distinct from that of currently approved antibiotics and has demonstrated activity against drug-resistant Neisseria gonorrhoeae.

Non-inferiority was demonstrated in the global Phase 3 trial (NCT03959527) where a single oral dose of zoliflodacin was compared to ceftriaxone plus azithromycin for uncomplicated urogenital gonorrhea. This trial was sponsored by the Global Antibiotic Research and Development Partnership (GARDP).

The U.S. FDA has granted zoliflodacin a Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP) designation. This designation allows FDA Priority Review and Extended Market Exclusivity. Innoviva Specialty Therapeutics, Inc., anticipates that the NDA review will proceed according to the standard process for drugs with this designation.

About Innoviva Specialty Therapeutics

Innoviva Specialty Therapeutics, a subsidiary of Innoviva, Inc., is focused on delivering innovative therapies in critical care and infectious disease. Innoviva Specialty Therapeutics’ products, through its affiliate, La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, include GIAPREZA® (angiotensin II), approved to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock, and XERAVA® (eravacycline) for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in adults. Innoviva Specialty Therapeutics’ products, through its affiliate, Entasis Therapeutics Inc., include XACDURO® (sulbactam for injection; durlobactam for injection), co-packaged for intravenous use approved for the treatment of adults with hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia caused by susceptible strains of Acinetobacter baumannii-calcoaceticus complex (Acinetobacter). ZEVTERA® (ceftobiprole) is an FDA-approved cephalosporin specifically designed to treat adult patients with acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI), adult patients with Staphylococcus aureus bloodstream infections (bacteremia) including those with right-sided infective endocarditis, and adult and pediatric patients (3 months to less than 18 years old) with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP). The Company’s clinical pipeline includes zoliflodacin, an investigational antibiotic for uncomplicated gonorrhea, which is being developed in collaboration with the Global Antibiotic Research and Development Partnership (GARDP), and is currently under review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

For more information about Innoviva Specialty Therapeutics, please visit here.

