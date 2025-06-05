Innovent’s IBI363 (PD-1/IL-2α-bias Bispecific Antibody Fusion Protein) Receives Second NMPA Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Immuno-resistant Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

SAN FRANCISCO and SUZHOU, China, June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovent Biologics, Inc. ("Innovent") (HKEX: 01801), a world-class biopharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures, and commercializes high-quality medicines for the treatment of oncology, autoimmune, cardiovascular and metabolic, ophthalmology, and other major diseases, announced that the Center for Drug Evaluation (CDE) of China's National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) has granted a second Breakthrough Therapy Designation (BTD) to its first-in-class PD-1/IL-2α-bias bispecific antibody fusion protein, IBI363, for the treatment of unresectable, locally advanced, or metastatic squamous non-small cell lung cancer (sqNSCLC) that has progressed following anti-PD-(L)1 immunotherapy and platinum-based chemotherapy. To date, IBI363 has received BTDs from China's NMPA CDE and Fast Track Designations (FTDs) from the U.S. FDA for two indications—sqNSCLC and melanoma. The latest BTD further advances IBI363's potential in addressing immunotherapy resistance and cold tumor challenges.

The latest data from the Phase 1 clinical study of IBI363 in subjects with squamous non-small cell lung cancer (sqNSCLC) who previously received immunotherapy were reported in an oral presentation at the 2025 ASCO Annual Meeting. Manageable safety, encouraging efficacy, and long-term survival benefits were observed in both immunotherapy-resistant squamous non-small cell lung cancer and wild-type lung adenocarcinoma, offering new therapeutic hope for immunotherapy-resistant patients. At this year's ASCO conference, IBI363 presented breakthrough clinical findings in three immunotherapy-resistant and cold tumor types: non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, and melanoma, garnering significant attention.

Dr. Hui Zhou, Senior Vice President of Innovent, stated, "IBI363 could potentially be a promising next-generation IO agent by combining dual mechanisms—PD-1 blockade and IL-2-driven tumor-specific T-cell populations expansion—thus reshape the tumor microenvironment. Recent regulatory milestones, including multiple FTDs and BTDs, underscore its clinical value in addressing unmet needs. We are accelerating IBI363's global development across multiple tumor types: the first registrational study in acral and mucosal melanoma, a head-to-head trial against pembrolizumab, has already been initiated. We will communicate with regulatory authorities about additional registrational clinical trials for lung cancer and colorectal cancer, bringing innovation therapies at the forefront of immunotherapy to benefit global patients."

NMPA Breakthrough Therapy Designation is intended to facilitate and expedite the development and review of investigational drugs for serious diseases or conditions when preliminary clinical evidence indicates substantial improvement over current therapies. BTD qualifies a drug candidate for accelerated review by the CDE and provides the sponsor with timely advice and communication to expedite the approval process, helping to address the unmet clinical needs of patients more swiftly.

About Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (sqNSCLC)

Lung cancer is the most common and deadliest malignancy worldwide, including in China[1], posing a significant public health challenge. Non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) accounts for more than 80% of all lung cancer cases[2], with squamous cell carcinoma being one of its two major subtypes[2]. In recent years, immune checkpoint inhibitors have transformed the treatment landscape for NSCLC. However, for patients with NSCLC who have failed immunotherapy and lack driver gene mutations, there remains a significant and urgent unmet need for effective treatment options. The standard second- or third-line treatment, docetaxel, offers limited efficacy, with a median progression-free survival (PFS) of less than four months[3],[4]. While antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) have shown promise, two large Phase 3 studies in squamous NSCLC have yet to demonstrate satisfactory efficacy[3],[4].

About IBI363 (First-in-class PD-1/IL-2α-bias bispecific antibody fusion protein)

IBI363 is a first-in-class PD-1/IL-2α-bias bispecific antibody fusion protein independently developed by Innovent Biologics. It functions by both blocking the PD-1/PD-L1 pathway and activating the IL-2 pathway. The IL-2 arm of IBI363 is designed to maintain its affinity for IL-2Rα while reducing binding to IL-2Rβ and IL-2Rγ, thereby minimizing toxicity. The PD-1 binding arm not only blocks PD-1 but also selectively delivers IL-2. This approach targets and activates tumor-specific T cells that express both PD-1 and IL-2α, leading to more precise and effective activation of this T cell subpopulation. IBI363 has demonstrated robust antitumor activity in various tumor-bearing pharmacological models, but also showed outstanding efficacy in PD-1 resistance and metastasis models.

In response to urgent clinical needs, Innovent is conducting clinical studies in China, the United States and Australia to further explore the efficacy and safety of IBI363 in various tumor indications, including immune-resistant, cold tumors, and front-line treatments. The first pivotal trial of IBI363 was initiated in 2025 for unresectable locally advanced or metastatic mucosal or acral melanoma who have not received prior systemic therapy.

IBI363 has received two fast track designations (FTD) from the U.S. FDA and two breakthrough designations (BTD) from the China NMPA, for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer and melanoma, respectively.

