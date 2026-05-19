Innovent Showcased Clinical and Preclinical Results of Next-Generation Autoimmune and Ophthalmology Pipeline at the 2026 ATS and ARVO Conferences

SAN FRANCISCO and SUZHOU, China, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovent Biologics, Inc. ("Innovent") (HKEX: 01801), a world-class biopharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures and commercializes high quality medicines for the treatment of oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic, autoimmune, ophthalmology and other major diseases, announces that it will present multiple clinical and preclinical data from IBI3002(IL-4Rα/TSLP), IBI3038(IGF-1R/IL-6), IBI3031(IGF-1R/TSHR) at the 2026 American Thoracic Society (ATS) International Conference, held in Orlando, Florida (US) from May 17–20 and the 2026 Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) Annual Meeting, held in Denver, Colorado (US) from May 3-7.

ATS Presentation

Title： IBI3002, A First-in-class Anti-IL-4Rα/TSLP Bispecific Antibody in Patients with Mild-To-Moderate Asthma: A Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled, Single Dose Phase Ib Study



Abstract Number：8579



Presentation Form: Poster



Author：Dr. Yuanfang Ren, Innovent Biologics

IBI3002 is a first-in-class bispecific antibody that simultaneously targets IL-4Rα and its upstream inflammatory cytokine―thymic stromal lymphopoietin (TSLP), a key cytokine involved in initiating and perpetuating the inflammatory response in the airways. In preclinical studies, IBI3002 demonstrated a significantly greater reduction in airway inflammation and immune cell infiltration compared with an anti-IL-4Rα antibody dupilumab and an anti-TSLP antibody tezepelumab. This Phase 1b clinical trial (NCT06213844) was initiated and has been completed in Australia. In the single-dose study, IBI3002 exhibited favorable safety and tolerability among participants with mild-to-moderate asthma, alongside improvements in multiple pharmacodynamic and pulmonary function endpoints. Compared with placebo, the IBI3002 group achieved greater improvements in pre-bronchodilator forced expiratory volume in one second (pre-BD FEV1) (Day 36: -0.15L vs. +0.18L) and fractional exhaled nitric oxide (FeNO) (-15ppb vs. -38ppb). Meanwhile, substantial reductions were also seen in key type 2 inflammatory biomarkers: peripheral blood eosinophils (-12.5% vs. -46.53%), immunoglobulin E (IgE) levels (+8% vs. -13%), and thymus and activation-regulated chemokine (TARC) (-6% vs. -29%). These findings suggest that, under the backdrop of publicly available data on agents sharing similar mechanisms, IBI3002, with its unique IL‑4Rα/TSLP dual‑blockade mechanism, exhibits promising potential for more competitive therapeutic efficacy.

Title：Preclinical Characterization of IBI3038, An Anti-IGF-1R And Anti-IL-6 Bispecific Antibody That Potently Inhibits Lung Fibrosis Development



Abstract Number：14557



Presentation Form: Poster



Author：Dr. Yao Xiong, Innovent Biologics

IBI3038 is a first-in-class IGF-1R x IL-6 bispecific antibody currently at the Investigational New Drug (IND) enabling stage. With a unique design to simultaneously block both fibrotic and inflammatory pathways, it aims at addressing large and urgent unmet needs in fibrosis-related autoimmune diseases，including scleroderma related interstitial lung disease (SS-ILD). In preclinical studies，IBI3038 potently and synergistically inhibited IGF-1 and cis- as well as trans- IL-6 signaling superior to Teprotumumab. It robustly suppressed HA production by and proliferation of human lung and dermal fibroblasts. Besides, IBI3038 significantly inhibited collapse of alveoli (atelectasis) and collagen deposits on human iPSC induced lung organoids, better than IL-6 mAb. Lastly, in a mouse model, dual blockade of IL-6 and IGF-1R significantly suppressed lung fibrosis development and skin thickening, while no such effect was observed with either IGF-1R or IL-6 mAb treatment. To summarize, IBI3038 will provide new treatment options to SS-ILD patients by synergistically blocking the keys factors in both fibrotic and inflammatory pathways.

ARVO Presentation

Title: IBI3031 an anti-IGF-1R/TSHR bispecific antibody shows potential therapeutic benefit in preclinical study



Abstract Number: 1154 - 0884



Presentation Form: Poster



Author: Dr. Yiming Li, Innovent Biologics

IBI3031 is a pioneering bispecific antibody designed to target both the Insulin-like Growth Factor-1 Receptor (IGF-1R) and the Thyroid-Stimulating Hormone Receptor (TSHR). By leveraging dual-target synergy and advanced antibody engineering, IBI3031 aims to surpass current Standard of Care (SoC) efficacy while optimizing delivery routes for future clinical use. By neutralizing both IGF-1R and TSHR simultaneously, IBI3031 significantly inhibited the proliferation, hyaluronic acid secretion, and myofibroblast differentiation of orbital fibroblasts derived from patients with Thyroid Eye Disease (TED) and attenuates the hyperactivation of thyroid cells. In murine TED models, the molecule effectively suppressed the expansion of orbital adipose and muscular tissues. In Pharmacokinetics & Pharmacodynamics (PK/PD) Studies in Non-Human Primates (NHPs), IBI3031 demonstrated a superior PK profile compared to existing SoCs. These results suggest a potential for extended dosing intervals, which will markedly reduce the treatment burden for patients. With its dual-pathway inhibition and optimized molecular profile, IBI3031 stands as a promising candidate for the next generation of TED therapies, offering the possibility of enhanced clinical outcomes and more convenient administration protocols

Dr. Lei Qian, Chief R&D Officer (General Biomedicine) of Innovent Biologics, stated："At the 2026 ATS and ARVO Annual Meetings, we showcased our next-generation bispecific antibodies for autoimmune and ophthalmological diseases. Our first-in-class anti-IL-4Rα/TSLP bispecific antibody, IBI3002, simultaneously targets key type 2 inflammation pathways. It has the potential to deliver more comprehensive and sustained solution for patients with highly heterogeneous asthma, thereby addressing critical unmet needs, particularly suboptimal disease control. The phase Ib data showed IBI3002 significantly improved lung function and other indicators with good tolerability. We will advance its development for asthma and atopic dermatitis. IBI3038 and IBI3031 will also enter clinical stages in 2026. We remain committed to addressing unmet global clinical needs by advancing mechanism-driven innovation and pipeline development."

Dr. Huizhong Xiong, Vice President of Innovent Academy (Preclinical R&D of General Biomedicine) of Innovent Biologics, stated: "The preclinical programs presented at these conferences further validate our R&D capabilities in bispecific platforms and mechanism innovation. Specifically, we explore paths to breaking the cross-talk and amplification loop of fibrosis, inflammation and metabolic abnormality. These achievements reflect the company's in-depth exploration of key pathogenic mechanisms. In the future, we will continue to rely on our proprietary innovation platforms to advance the R&D of next-generation bispecific antibodies with global competitiveness, providing patients with more differentiated treatment options."

About Innovent

Innovent is a leading biopharmaceutical company founded in 2011 with the mission to empower patients worldwide with affordable, high-quality biopharmaceuticals. The company discovers, develops, manufactures and commercializes innovative medicines that target some of the most intractable diseases. Its pioneering therapies treat cancer, cardiovascular and metabolic, autoimmune and eye diseases. Innovent has launched 18 products in the market. It has 5 assets in Phase III or pivotal clinical trials and 14 more molecules in early clinical stage. Innovent partners with over 30 global healthcare companies, including Eli Lilly, Roche, Takeda, Sanofi, Incyte, LG Chem and MD Anderson Cancer Center.

Guided by the motto, "Start with Integrity, Succeed through Action," Innovent maintains the highest standard of industry practices and works collaboratively to advance the biopharmaceutical industry so that first-rate pharmaceutical drugs can become widely accessible. For more information, visit www.innoventbio.com, or follow Innovent on Facebook and LinkedIn.

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