InnoMax MedTech Chairman Jackson Shih: Bridging Technical Gaps with End-to-End Services for Medical Device Manufacturers

SHANGHAI, Sept. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- From September 24 to 26, InnoMax Medical Technology Co., Ltd. (InnoMax MedTech) featured its portfolio of proprietary products at 2025 Medtec China, spanning medical imaging and respiratory care. Among them was the company's proprietary Portable Mesh Nebulizer, alongside a portable oxygen concentrator, AI-enabled sleep-assist device, injection pens, and blood glucose meters, drawing strong interest from healthcare and medtech professionals.

"Our product portfolio spans several key healthcare segments—from in-vitro diagnostics and medical imaging to respiratory care, smart rehabilitation, and wearable health devices," said Jackson Shih, Chairman of InnoMax MedTech, during a live interview on September 25. As a China-based CDMO (Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization), InnoMax MedTech provides end-to-end, precision development and manufacturing services for medical devices to clients worldwide.

Shih noted that while the CDMO model is well-established in Europe and the United States, most domestic firms still concentrate on component processing, with only a limited number able to deliver end-to-end services from design to manufacturing of the final product. "From early-stage design and R&D to commercial manufacturing, startups often encounter various obstacles—including funding, technology, and resource constraints—making it difficult to manage the complete journey from development to market entry independently. This is precisely why InnoMax MedTech was founded. Our goal is to apply our end-to-end capabilities to guide more companies through the complete product lifecycle—from development and manufacturing to regulatory submission— helping them address technical and execution hurdles."

For its CDMO partners, intellectual property protection is a top priority. When asked about the company's approach to confidentiality, Shih explained that InnoMax MedTech has established a comprehensive confidentiality program and technical safeguards covering four key areas: institutional protocols, information security measures, process controls, and personnel management. Together, these measures provide layered protection with preventive controls, real-time monitoring, and post-incident traceability, to protect client data and preserve technology exclusivity.

In recent years, the global CDMO market has maintained strong growth. China has emerged as a key participant in this sector, increasingly taking on outsourced global production by drawing on its cost efficiencies, strong manufacturing foundation, and advancing technical capabilities. "InnoMax MedTech has the capacity to deliver fully integrated medical device solutions," said Shih. "Looking ahead, we will continue to deepen our expertise, expand our global footprint, and strengthen our international service capabilities. Our goal is to provide clients with more efficient, end-to-end solutions, building a world-class, open, and sustainable medical device manufacturing platform."

SOURCE InnoMax MedTech