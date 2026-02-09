InnoCare Announces IND Approval to Initiate Clinical Trial of VAV1 Degrader ICP-538 in China

BEIJING, Feb. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InnoCare Pharma (HKEX: 9969; SSE: 688428), a leading biopharmaceutical company focusing on the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, announced today that the Center for Drug Evaluation (CDE) of the China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) has approved the Investigational New Drug (IND) application to conduct clinical trials of ICP-538, a VAV1-directed molecular glue degrader (MGD). This is the first VAV1 degrader approved to enter clinical trials in China and the second globally.

ICP-538 is a novel, potent, highly selective, orally administered molecular glue degrader targeting VAV1, a key protein downstream of T-cell and B-cell receptors, for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, such as inflammatory bowel disease, systemic lupus erythematosus, and multiple sclerosis. ICP-538 induces rapid and efficient degradation of VAV1 protein in a dose-dependent manner by selectively mediating the formation of a ternary complex between the CRBN E3 ubiquitin ligase and the VAV1 protein. Currently, there are no approved VAV1-targeted therapies globally.

Degradation of VAV1 can effectively inhibit T-cell proliferation, differentiation, activation, and cytokine release, as well as B-cell activation and cytokine release, thereby exerting anti-inflammatory and immunomodulatory effects and alleviating autoimmune and inflammatory pathological processes. Preclinical studies have shown that ICP-538 induces deep degradation of VAV1, leading to a significant reduction in cytokines associated with immune-mediated diseases, with no detectable effects on other proteins.

Dr. Jasmine Cui, the Co-founder, Chairwoman, and CEO of InnoCare, said, “InnoCare has been developing novel drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. As a novel targeted therapeutic agent, the VAV1 molecular glue degrader offers three major advantages: high target selectivity, mediation of multiple mechanisms of action, and high efficacy, which is expected to become a promising new therapeutic option for patients with autoimmune diseases.”

About InnoCare

InnoCare is a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing, and commercializing first-in-class and/or best-in-class drugs for the treatment of cancers and autoimmune diseases with unmet medical needs in China and worldwide. InnoCare has branches in Beijing, Nanjing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Hong Kong, and the United States.

