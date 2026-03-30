InflaRx Highlights Clinical Activity of Vilobelimab in Pyoderma Gangrenosum in Late-Breaker Oral Presentation at 2026 American Academy of Dermatology Annual Meeting

Jena, Germany, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InflaRx N.V. (Nasdaq: IFRX), a biopharmaceutical company pioneering anti-inflammatory therapeutics by targeting the complement system, today announced that data from the Phase 3 study of vilobelimab in pyoderma gangrenosum (PG) were featured in an oral presentation during the Late-Breaking Research abstract session at the 2026 American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) Annual Meeting being held March 27-31, 2026, in Denver, CO.

The data presented included encouraging signals of clinical activity across multiple measures, with higher rates of complete remission, target ulcer closure, and reductions in ulcer volume, as well as a positive safety profile.

The presentation, entitled “Vilobelimab Treatment for Ulcerative Pyoderma Gangrenosum: Results from a Multicenter, Randomized, Placebo Controlled Phase 3 Trial”, was given by Benjamin Kaffenberger, MD, Associate Professor, Dermatology, The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. The study enrolled 54 patients prior to being terminated after an Independent Data Monitoring Committee recommended the trial be stopped early due to futility.

The primary endpoint, complete target ulcer closure, was achieved by 20.8% of vilobelimab patients versus 16.7% on placebo (95% CI: -19.5%, 27.8%). Complete disease remission occurred more frequently with vilobelimab (20.8%) than placebo (5.1%) (95% CI: -4.1%, 34.7%). In addition, over one-third of vilobelimab-treated patients (36.4%) achieved more than a 50% reduction in ulcer volume compared with 16.7% of patients receiving placebo. Physician Global Assessment (PGA) scores and Dermatology Life Quality Index (DLQI) also showed trends favoring vilobelimab.

Vilobelimab treatment also was shown to substantially reduce C5a levels, with mean change from baseline of -76.6% compared to -13.5% with placebo. The treatment was generally well tolerated, with most adverse events reported as mild to moderate and similar rates of serious adverse events between groups (6.3% in vilobelimab and 4.5% in placebo).

Camilla Chong, MD, Chief Medical Officer of InflaRx, commented: “It is an honor that our Phase 3 study data for vilobelimab in pyoderma gangrenosum were selected for a late-breaking oral presentation at AAD, which reflects the importance of the findings. The data reinforce the biological rationale behind vilobelimab and suggest that it may have meaningful potential for patients suffering from neutrophilic diseases where the C5a/C5aR pathway plays a role. It was a great opportunity to share and discuss these findings with the dermatology community at AAD, and we are excited to explore further development options for vilobelimab in this indication.”

While InflaRx is currently prioritizing its interactions with the dermatology division of the US Food & Drug Administration (FDA) on discussions related to izicopan for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, the Company continues to anticipate meeting with the agency to determine a potential development path forward for vilobelimab in PG. InflaRx expects that any future development activities in PG would likely be conducted only in collaboration with a partner.

About vilobelimab

Vilobelimab is a first-in-class monoclonal anti-human complement factor C5a antibody which highly and effectively blocks the biological activity of C5a and demonstrates high selectivity towards its target in human blood. Thus, vilobelimab leaves the formation of the membrane attack complex (C5b-9) intact as an important defense mechanism of the innate immune system, which is not the case for molecules blocking C5. In pre-clinical studies, vilobelimab has been shown to control the inflammatory response-driven tissue and organ damage by specifically blocking C5a as a key “amplifier” of this response.

About InflaRx

InflaRx (Nasdaq: IFRX) is a biopharmaceutical company pioneering anti-inflammatory therapeutics by applying its proprietary anti-C5a and anti-C5aR technologies to discover, develop and commercialize highly potent and specific inhibitors of the complement activation factor C5a and its receptor, C5aR. C5a is a powerful inflammatory mediator involved in the progression of a wide variety of inflammatory diseases. InflaRx‘s lead program is izicopan (INF904), an orally administered small molecule inhibitor of C5a-induced signaling via the C5a receptor, which has shown promising PK/PD characteristics as well as therapeutic potential in Phase 1 and Phase 2a clinical studies. The Company is developing izicopan for the treatment of several inflammatory diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa. The Company has also developed vilobelimab, a novel, intravenously delivered, first-in-class, anti-C5a monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to free C5a and has demonstrated disease-modifying clinical activity and tolerability in multiple clinical studies.

InflaRx was founded in 2007, and the group has offices and subsidiaries in Jena and Munich, Germany, as well as Ann Arbor, MI, USA. For further information, please visit www.inflarx.de. InflaRx GmbH (Germany) and InflaRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (USA) are wholly owned subsidiaries of InflaRx N.V. (together, InflaRx).

Contacts:

InflaRx N.V. MC Services AG Jan Medina, CFA

Vice President, Head of Investor Relations

Email: IR@inflarx.de Katja Arnold, Laurie Doyle, Dr. Regina Lutz

Email: inflarx@mc-services.eu

Europe: +49 89-210 2280

U.S.: +1-339-832-0752

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