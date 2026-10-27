InflaRx Announces November 2026 Investor Events

Jena, Germany, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InflaRx N.V. (Nasdaq: IFRX), a biopharmaceutical company pioneering anti-inflammatory therapeutics by targeting the complement system, today announced its events calendar for November.

Guggenheim Securities 3rd Annual Healthcare Innovation Conference

November 9 – 11, 2026 in Boston, MA

Fireside chat on November 10 at 9:30 AM EST

InflaRx will also conduct one-on-one investor meetings on November 10th. A link to view the fireside chat live stream and its replay is available here.

Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

November 16 – 19, 2026 in London, UK

One-on-one investor meetings

Jefferies will organize one-on-one investor meetings with InflaRx on November 16th and 17th.

Third quarter 2026 earnings and operating results

The Company will report its third quarter 2026 financial and operating results on November 3, 2026, before the market opens, via a Form 6-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). An update regarding quarterly results will be included during the Capital Markets Day.

Capital Markets Day

As previously announced, InflaRx will host a virtual Capital Markets Event on November 3, 2026, from 8:00 AM EST / 2:00 PM CET to approximately 9:00 AM EST / 3:00 PM CET. Featuring leading experts in the fields of ANCA-associated vasculitis (AAV) and complement inhibition, the event will provide an overview of the evolving treatment landscape and unmet need in AAV, and how izicopan’s differentiated chemistry, metabolic properties, and potential safety advantages could improve upon the existing standard of care in AAV.

The event will also provide updated thinking on InflaRx’s development strategy in AAV, including an overview of the anticipated clinical program. The event will feature presentations from members of InflaRx’s management team and invited external experts, followed by a question-and-answer session. To participate in the virtual event, participants are requested to pre-register here to receive an invite link and dial-in details to access the event.

About InflaRx

InflaRx (Nasdaq: IFRX) is a biopharmaceutical company pioneering anti-inflammatory therapeutics by applying its proprietary anti-C5a and anti-C5aR technologies to discover, develop and commercialize highly potent and specific inhibitors of the complement activation factor C5a and its receptor, C5aR. C5a is a powerful inflammatory mediator involved in the progression of a wide variety of inflammatory diseases. InflaRx‘s lead program is izicopan, an orally administered small molecule inhibitor of C5a-induced signaling via the C5a receptor, which has shown promising PK/PD characteristics as well as therapeutic potential in Phase 1 and Phase 2a clinical studies. The Company is developing izicopan for the treatment of ANCA-associated vasculitis and additional renal diseases. InflaRx also has developed vilobelimab, a novel, intravenously delivered, first-in-class, anti-C5a monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to free C5a and has demonstrated disease-modifying clinical activity and tolerability in multiple clinical studies.

InflaRx and the group have offices and subsidiaries in Jena and Munich, Germany, as well as Ann Arbor, MI, USA. For further information, please visit www.inflarx.de . Follow InflaRx on LinkedIn . InflaRx GmbH (Germany) and InflaRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (USA) are wholly owned subsidiaries of InflaRx N.V. (together, InflaRx).

Contacts:

InflaRx N.V. MC Services AG Jan Medina, CFA

Vice President, Head of Investor Relations

Email: IR@inflarx.de Katja Arnold, Laurie Doyle, Dr. Regina Lutz

Email: inflarx@mc-services.eu

Europe: +49 89-210 2280

U.S.: +1-339-832-0752

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which are often indicated by terms such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “could,” “intend,” “target,” “project,” “estimate,” “believe,” “predict,” “potential” or “continue,” among others. Forward-looking statements appear in a number of places throughout this release and may include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses, current expectations and the risks, uncertainties and other factors described under the heading “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary statement regarding forward looking statements” in our periodic filings with the SEC. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Given these risks, uncertainties and other factors, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, and we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future, except as required by law.