Industry Veteran and VC Investor Strengthen the BTB Therapeutics Board

Mr. Snyder retired as a partner with Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP effective January 1, 2025. Mr. Snyder was a lawyer in the firm’s Corporate & Securities practice for over 30 years, focusing on corporate finance and mergers and acquisitions for both private and public companies. For the past several years he has held an adjunct faculty appointment at the University of San Diego School of Law. Mr. Snyder holds a Doctor of Law degree from Cornell University and a Bachelor of Arts from Michigan State University. He is NACD Directorship Certified®. Mr. Snyder has served on the Board of Directors of PriceSmart, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSMT) since 2021 and currently is Vice Chairman and Lead Independent Director.

Dr. Yagi is Executive Officer and General Manager of Investment Department I at Kyoto University Innovation Capital Co., Ltd. (Kyoto-iCAP). He worked for Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. for 18 years, holding key positions in biopharmaceutical R&D and business development. He has also conducted research at academic research institutions including Kyoto University, RIKEN, the University of Tokyo, and the University of California, San Diego. He also serves as Deputy Director of the Kyoto University Institutional Advancement and Communications.

“Dave and Nobu are exceptional leaders with a wealth of experience in life science investment and management. They will be instrumental as we advance our pipeline of first-in-class non-opioid analgesic compound, ENDOPIN,” said Takashi Kiyoizumi, MD, PhD, CEO of BTB Therapeutics.

“I am honored to join the BTB Therapeutics, Inc. board and support the company’s vision of addressing significant unmet needs in non-opioid analgesics and in rare disease,” said Mr. Snyder.

Dr. Yagi said, “BTB’s focus on novel non-opioid therapies and novel RNA splicing modifiers resonates with our investment thesis to bring innovative therapeutics in the areas of significant unmet needs.”

About BTB Therapeutics, Inc.

BTB Therapeutics, Inc., a Delaware C-corp., was established as BTB Therapeutics Co., Ltd. in Kyoto, Japan in June 2020 based on the drug discovery programs of Professor Masatoshi Hagiwara of Kyoto University. The Company completed a US corporate inversion in January 2025 and now its headquarters are located in Escondido, CA.

We are engaged in the research and development of ENDOPIN, a first-in-class non-opioid analgesic, as well as small molecules targeting abnormal RNA splicings for the treatment of rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. Since our inception, in addition to VC investments, we have been awarded multiple grants from the Japan Agency for Medical Research and Development (AMED) and Kyoto Prefecture, totaling approximately USD 35 million in non-dilutive financial support.

