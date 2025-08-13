Industry Leader in Lyophilization, Dr. Serguei Tchessalov, Partners with BioTechnique® to Enhance Customer Capabilities

YORK, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BioTechnique® LLC (“BioTechnique” or the “Company”) proudly welcomes Dr. Serguei Tchessalov, a globally recognized subject matter expert in lyophilization, whose decades of experience in formulation development, process design, and scale-up bring invaluable insight to clients navigating complex biologic and vaccine manufacturing. With over 40 years of experience spanning both Russia and the United States, Dr. Tchessalov brings deep expertise in the formulation and freeze-drying of bacterial, viral, and mRNA-based vaccines, proteins, and other complex biologics. He holds a Ph.D. in Biotechnology Engineering from the Institute of Applied Biochemistry in Moscow, where his research focused on novel formulation and process control methods for lyophilization. After completing postdoctoral training with Professor Michael Pikal at the University of Connecticut, he went on to hold roles at Immunex, Wyeth, and Pfizer, contributing to industry-leading development efforts. Dr. Tchessalov is the founder of SN Lyophilization, a consulting firm dedicated to freeze-drying and parenteral drug product processing. With over 30 scientific publications to his name, his current work focuses on lyophilization scale-up and transfer, as well as processing operations including filtration, filling, freezing, and thawing. His partnership with BioTechnique strengthens the company’s ability to support clients with practical, science-driven solutions across the entire drug product lifecycle.

BioTechnique®’s Lyophilization Capabilities

At BioTechnique®, lyophilization is a core competency backed by robust infrastructure and scientific expertise. Our state-of-the-art, aseptic manufacturing facility is equipped to support both clinical and commercial-scale freeze-drying of biologics, including monoclonal antibodies, peptides, vaccines, and other sensitive drug products. We offer flexible lyophilizer configurations, precise cycle development, and seamless tech transfer—all executed under strict cGMP conditions. Whether clients require formulation support, cycle optimization, troubleshooting, or full-process development, BioTechnique provides tailored solutions that prioritize product stability, yield, and regulatory compliance. With Dr. Tchessalov’s guidance, our clients gain not only access to advanced modeling tools and industry best practices, but also the strategic insight needed to successfully navigate the complexities of lyophilization from early development through commercialization.

