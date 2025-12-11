InduPro Therapeutics Announces Strategic Investment from Sanofi and a Research Collaboration to Advance a Novel Bispecific for Autoimmune Disorders

SEATTLE & CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--InduPro, Inc., a biotechnology company defining membrane protein spatial relationships to create novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announced a strategic equity investment and research collaboration with Sanofi. The agreement with Sanofi includes the right of first negotiation for InduPro’s bispecific PD-1 agonist program, which is currently in preclinical development for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory disorders.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Sanofi to advance toward the clinic our bispecific PD-1 agonist program. Sanofi’s know-how and global leadership position in autoimmune and inflammatory diseases make them the ideal partner to bring this exciting first-in-class molecule forward," said Prakash Raman, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of InduPro. “In addition, we welcome Sanofi’s strategic equity investment into InduPro, which further reinforces the strength of our collaboration.”

Under the terms of the agreement, InduPro and Sanofi will collaborate on preclinical and IND-enabling research activities with funding from Sanofi, which will also make an undisclosed equity investment in InduPro.

InduPro therapeutically targets cell surface proteins in a variety of disease contexts by leveraging inherent or induced protein proximity. Through precise mapping of protein neighborhoods using its proprietary, high resolution proximity labeling technology, the Company is discovering novel co-target pairs that are highly selective for specific disease biology. Targeting these unique pairings via induced proximity provides a novel mechanism for influencing the cellular signaling pathways that are critical for impacting disease. InduPro's approach relies on a unique discovery engine to generate potential first-in-class and best-in-class novel therapeutic candidates across multiple indications and modalities.

About InduPro

InduPro is a biotechnology company defining and harnessing inherent and induced proximity biology to unlock next-generation therapeutics in cancer and autoimmune diseases. The Company develops therapeutics against novel, tumor-selective targets and co-target pairs using bispecific antibodies including antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) and T cell engagers (TCEs), fueling a robust pipeline of first- and best-in-class programs. To learn more, visit https://www.induprotx.com.

Media@InduProtx.com