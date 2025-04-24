SUBSCRIBE
Indivior Announces Q1 2025 Financial Results

April 24, 2025 | 
1 min read

SLOUGH, United Kingdom and RICHMOND, Va., April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Indivior PLC (Nasdaq/LSE: INDV) today announced its financial results for the period ending March 31, 2025. The earnings release, investor presentation and webcast are available at www.indivior.com.

There will be a live webcast presentation at 13:00 BST (8:00 am ET) hosted by Mark Crossley, CEO. The details are below.

Webcast link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/yn37cxqk 

Participants may access the presentation telephonically by registering with the following link:

https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI4482694d7c294502b6a4dedd62e88c5b

(Registrants will have an option to be called back directly immediately prior to the call or be provided a call-in # with a unique pin code following their registration) 

About Indivior

Indivior is a global pharmaceutical company working to help change patients' lives by developing medicines to treat opioid use disorder (OUD). Our vision is that all patients around the world will have access to evidence-based treatment for OUD and we are dedicated to transforming OUD from a global human crisis to a recognized and treated chronic disease. Building on its global portfolio of OUD treatments, Indivior has a pipeline of product candidates designed to expand on its heritage in this category. Headquartered in the United States in Richmond, VA, Indivior employs over 1,000 individuals globally and its portfolio of products is available in over 30 countries worldwide. Visit www.indivior.com to learn more. Connect with Indivior on LinkedIn by visiting www.linkedin.com/company/indivior.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/indivior-announces-q1-2025-financial-results-302434707.html

SOURCE Indivior PLC

Indivior
