SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Indivior Announces FY and Q4 2024 Financial Results

February 20, 2025 | 
1 min read

SLOUGH, United Kingdom and RICHMOND, Va., Feb. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Indivior PLC (Nasdaq/LSE: INDV) today announced its financial results for the period ending December 31, 2024. The earnings release, investor presentation and webcast are available at www.indivior.com.

There will be a live webcast presentation at 13:00 BST (8:00 am ET) hosted by Mark Crossley, CEO. The details are below.

Webcast link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/bfut8veu

Participants may access the presentation telephonically by registering with the following link:

https://register.vevent.com/register/BIb27314d7848f43e682309a38029a2114

(Registrants will have an option to be called back directly immediately prior to the call or be provided a call-in # with a unique pin code following their registration)

About Indivior

Indivior is a global pharmaceutical company working to help change patients’ lives by developing medicines to treat substance use disorders (SUD). Our vision is that all patients around the world will have access to evidence-based treatment for the chronic conditions and co-occurring disorders of SUD. Indivior is dedicated to transforming SUD from a global human crisis to a recognized and treated chronic disease. Building on its global portfolio of OUD treatments, Indivior has a pipeline of product candidates designed to expand on its heritage in this category. Headquartered in the United States in Richmond, VA, Indivior employs over 1,000 individuals globally and its portfolio of products is available in over 30 countries worldwide. Visit www.indivior.com to learn more. Connect with Indivior on LinkedIn by visiting www.linkedin.com/company/indivior.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/indivior-announces-fy-and-q4-2024-financial-results-302379345.html

SOURCE Indivior PLC

Europe Virginia Earnings
Indivior
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Pictured: Facade of Moderna's building in Massachusetts
Earnings
Moderna Reports Higher-Than-Expected Losses While Anticipating Layoffs
February 14, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Achieve goal concept art collage. Rising arrow chart and halftone hand pointing to center of dartboard. Business goal, achieve targets, success. Trendy modern retro vector illustration
Earnings
With Leqembi Sales Trending Up, Biogen Gets Down to Brass Tacks: It Works
February 12, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Handshake gesture contemporary collage art. Celebrating success, congratulating for financial and business partnership, job contract deal, mutual friendship and respect. Abstract illustration isolated.
Collaboration
Biogen Taps Royalty Pharma for $250M to Power Phase III Lupus Program
February 12, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Incyte's logo on its building in Delaware
Collaboration
Incyte Backs Out of Immuno-Oncology Pact With Agenus
February 12, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac