Incyte to Highlight Late-Breaking Hidradenitis Suppurativa Data at the 2026 American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) Annual Meeting

- New, late-breaking 54-week data for povorcitinib in hidradenitis suppurativa (STOP-HS1 & STOP-HS2) to be highlighted

- Featured abstracts for ruxolitinib cream (Opzelura®) and povorcitinib include multiple ePosters in atopic dermatitis, hidradenitis suppurativa and vitiligo

WILMINGTON, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$INCY #AAD2026--Incyte (Nasdaq:INCY) today announced that data from key programs in its Inflammation and Autoimmunity (IAI) franchise will be presented at the 2026 American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) Annual Meeting, to be held March 27 – 31, 2026, in Denver.

“At AAD 2026, we are presenting late‑breaking 54-week results from the Phase 3 STOP‑HS program evaluating povorcitinib in hidradenitis suppurativa (HS),” said Jim Lee, M.D., Ph.D., Group Vice President, Inflammation and Autoimmunity, Incyte. “These data provide longer term evidence of the safety and efficacy of povorcitinib in HS patients and further strengthen the significant growth potential of our Inflammation and Autoimmunity franchise.”

Details on key data presentations at AAD include:

Late-Breaking Oral Presentations

Hidradenitis Suppurativa

Povorcitinib in Patients With Moderate to Severe Hidradenitis Suppurativa: 54-Week Efficacy and Safety Results From the STOP-HS1 & STOP-HS2 Phase 3 Studies

(Session: S034 – Late-Breaking Research: Session 2. Saturday, March 28, 2026, 1:00 p.m. MT)

ePoster Exhibits

Atopic Dermatitis

Ruxolitinib Cream Improves Patient-Reported Outcomes in Adults With Moderate Atopic Dermatitis (TRuE-AD4)

​(Abstract #: 75312)

Ruxolitinib Cream Is Efficacious in Adults With Moderate Atopic Dermatitis Regardless of Baseline Disease Severity and Previous Medication History

​(Abstract #: 70667)

Hidradenitis Suppurativa

Povorcitinib for Moderate-to-Severe Hidradenitis Suppurativa: Week 24 Interim Phase 3 Results in Anti-TNF-Experienced Patients

(Abstract #: 75195)

Physician Perspectives on Diagnosis and Treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa: Results From the Global HERALD (Hidradenitis Suppurativa Experiences in the Real World) Survey

​(Abstract #: 75265)

Disease Burden and Treatment History of Hidradenitis Suppurativa: Patient Perspectives From the Global HERALD (Hidradenitis Suppurativa Experiences in the Real World) Survey

​(Abstract #: 75268)

Vitiligo

Association Between Repigmentation and Quality of Life Among Patients With Vitiligo Treated With Ruxolitinib Cream in the TRuE-V Studies

​(Abstract #: 75247)

Real-World Factors Influencing Vitiligo Care: Insights From a Patient Survey Assessing the Use of Ruxolitinib Cream

​(Abstract #: 75258)

More information regarding the 2026 AAD Annual Meeting can be found at: https://www.aad.org/member/meetings-education/am26/education.

About Povorcitinib

Povorcitinib (INCB54707) is an oral small-molecule JAK1 selective inhibitor currently in Phase 3 clinical trials for HS, vitiligo and prurigo nodularis (PN), as well as a Phase 2 trial for asthma.

About Opzelura® (ruxolitinib) Cream

Opzelura® (ruxolitinib) cream, a novel cream formulation of Incyte’s selective JAK1/JAK2 inhibitor ruxolitinib, approved by the U.S. FDA for the topical treatment of nonsegmental vitiligo in patients 12 years of age and older, is the first and only treatment for repigmentation approved for use in the United States. Opzelura is also approved in the U.S. for the topical short-term and non-continuous chronic treatment of mild to moderate AD in non-immunocompromised patients 2 years of age and older whose disease is not adequately controlled with topical prescription therapies, or when those therapies are not advisable. Use of Opzelura in combination with therapeutic biologics, other JAK inhibitors, or potent immunosuppressants, such as azathioprine or cyclosporine, is not recommended.

In Europe, Opzelura (ruxolitinib) cream 15mg/g is approved for the treatment of non-segmental vitiligo with facial involvement in adults and adolescents from 12 years of age.

Incyte has worldwide rights for the development and commercialization of Opzelura.

Opzelura is a registered trademark of Incyte.

About Incyte®

Incyte is redefining what’s possible in biopharmaceutical innovation. Through deep scientific expertise and a relentless focus on patients, we have built an established portfolio of first-in-class medicines and an extensive portfolio of next-generation medicines across our key franchises: Hematology, Oncology and Inflammation and Autoimmunity.

To learn more, visit Incyte.com and Investor.Incyte.com. Follow us on social media: LinkedIn, X and Instagram.

Incyte Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the historical information set forth herein, the matters set forth in this press release, including statements regarding the presentation of data from Incyte’s clinical development pipeline and the potential for povorcitinib to provide a safe and effective treatment option for HS and further strengthen the significant growth potential of Incyte’s Inflammation and Autoimmunity franchise, contain predictions, estimates and other forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are based on Incyte’s current expectations and subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including unanticipated developments in and risks related to: unanticipated delays; further research and development and the results of clinical trials possibly being unsuccessful or insufficient to meet applicable regulatory standards or warrant continued development; the ability to enroll sufficient numbers of subjects in clinical trials; determinations made by the FDA, EMA, and other regulatory authorities; the efficacy or safety of Incyte’s products; the acceptance of Incyte’s products in the marketplace; market competition; sales, marketing, manufacturing and distribution requirements; and other risks detailed from time to time in Incyte’s reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025. Incyte disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

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