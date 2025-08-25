Incyte Announces the Appointment of Soni Basi as Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer

WILMINGTON, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$INCY--Incyte (Nasdaq:INCY) announces that Soni Basi has been appointed Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) effective today, August 25, 2025. In her new role, Ms. Basi will serve as a key member of the Executive Leadership Team and be responsible for shaping the Company’s global human resources strategy including talent acquisition, organizational design and professional development.

“Soni has extensive knowledge and experience in all aspects of human resources,” said Bill Meury, President and Chief Executive Officer, Incyte. “She is a skilled professional and collaborative leader who will bring a strategic mindset and operational focus to the company. Soni will play a key role in attracting, developing and retaining top talent at Incyte and preparing the organization for the next phase of growth.”

With over 25 years of experience in global HR and business leadership, Ms. Basi is recognized for leading high-performing HR teams and managing organizational transformation. Before joining Incyte, Ms. Basi was CHRO at Edelman where she oversaw a team of 200+ HR professionals. Previously, Ms. Basi held leadership roles in global talent at AIG, Allergan Pharmaceuticals, The Estée Lauder Companies and Schering-Plough. Ms. Basi earned her M.A. and Ph.D. in Social Psychology from Bowling Green State University.

Ms. Basi succeeds Paula Swain, Incyte’s former Executive Vice President and Head of Human Resources, following her retirement.

About Incyte

A global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to Solve On., Incyte follows the science to find solutions for patients with unmet medical needs. Through the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics, Incyte has established a portfolio of first-in-class medicines for patients and a strong pipeline of products in Oncology and Inflammation & Autoimmunity. Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, Incyte has operations in North America, Europe and Asia.

For additional information on Incyte, please visit Incyte.com or follow us on social media: LinkedIn, X, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the historical information set forth herein, the matters set forth in this release contain predictions, estimates and other forward-looking statements, including any discussion of Incyte’s financial guidance for 2025, its strategic direction and plan for long-term growth.

These forward-looking statements are based on Incyte’s current expectations and subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including unanticipated developments in and risks related to: further research and development and the results of clinical trials possibly being unsuccessful or insufficient to meet applicable regulatory standards or warrant continued development; the ability to enroll sufficient numbers of subjects in clinical trials and the ability to enroll subjects in accordance with planned schedules; determinations made by the FDA, EMA and other regulatory agencies; Incyte’s dependence on its relationships with and changes in the plans of its collaboration partners; the efficacy or safety of Incyte’s products and the products of Incyte’s collaboration partners; the acceptance of Incyte’s products and the products of Incyte’s collaboration partners in the marketplace; market competition; unexpected variations in the demand for Incyte’s products and the products of Incyte’s collaboration partners; the effects of announced or unexpected price regulation or limitations on reimbursement or coverage for Incyte’s products and the products of Incyte’s collaboration partners; sales, marketing, manufacturing and distribution requirements, including Incyte’s and its collaboration partners’ ability to successfully commercialize and build commercial infrastructure for newly approved products and any additional products that become approved; greater than expected expenses, including expenses relating to litigation or strategic activities; variations in foreign currency exchange rates; and other risks detailed in Incyte’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on form 10-K and its report on form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. Incyte disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Media

media@incyte.com



Investors

ir@incyte.com