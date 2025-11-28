Increase in number of shares and votes in Vicore Pharma

Vicore Pharma Holding AB (publ) (STO: VICO), unlocking the potential of a novel class of drugs, angiotensin II type 2 receptor agonists (ATRAGs) today announced that the number of shares and votes has increased following the recent directed share issue of approximately USD 48 million (approximately SEK 455 million).

The number of outstanding shares and votes increased by 46,915,822 and the share capital increased by 23,457,910.77 SEK. As of today, the total number of registered shares and votes in Vicore amounts to 281,525,593. Furthermore, the registered share capital amounts to approximately SEK 140,762,795.13.

For further information, please contact:

Megan Richards, VP of IR, Communications, and Portfolio Strategy, tel: +1 978 269-4372, megan.richards@vicorepharma.com

Hans Jeppsson, CFO, tel: +46 70 553 14 65, hans.jeppsson@vicorepharma.com

About Vicore Pharma Holding AB

Vicore Pharma Holding AB (publ) is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company unlocking the potential of a new class of drugs with disease-modifying potential in respiratory and fibrotic diseases, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). The company's lead program, buloxibutid, is a first-in-class oral small molecule angiotensin II type 2 receptor agonist, which has received Orphan Drug and Fast Track designation from the United States Food and Drug Administration and is currently being investigated in the global 52-week Phase 2b ASPIRE trial in IPF.

The company's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm's main market (VICO). www.vicorepharma.com

This information is information that Vicore Pharma Holding is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication at 2025-11-28 09:00 CET.

