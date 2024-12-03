Incendia Therapeutics Appoints Bradford Smith as Chief Financial Officer

Accomplished financial executive with extensive strategic and operational leadership in emerging growth and commercial stage healthcare companies

Extensive experience in private and public equity financings with more than $1 billion raised

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#CFO--Incendia Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing novel monoclonal antibody therapies that disrupt the tumor microenvironment (TME) to improve cancer outcomes, today announced the appointment of Bradford Smith as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Smith is an accomplished financial executive with more than 30 years of strategic and operational leadership in emerging growth and commercial stage healthcare companies. He has previously served in CFO roles with publicly traded and privately held companies that include Homology Medicines, Ocular Therapeutix, OmniGuide, NeuroMetrix, and Synarc. Smith also serves as a board member and Audit Committee Chair for Lyra Therapeutics (Nasdaq: LYRA) and eGenesis. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in biology from Tufts University and a Master of Business Administration from the Whittemore School at the University of New Hampshire.





“Brad’s deep experience in company building, infrastructure, and finance will be critical as we advance our clinical-stage and pipeline programs and grow the organization” said Wendye R. Robbins, M.D., president and CEO of Incendia. “During the course of his career, Brad has raised more than $1 billion of financing and delivered value for investors and patients. I am delighted to welcome him to the Incendia team.”

“I’m thrilled to join Incendia as the company advances its pipeline of therapies that disrupt the tumor microenvironment, enabling better treatment of solid tumors,” said Smith. “I look forward to working with Wendye and the talented team at Incendia. It’s an exciting time as the company advances its lead program toward phase 2 and pipeline programs prepare for the clinic.”

Smith will report to Dr. Robbins as the Company’s first CFO. He will oversee all financial functions within Incendia, including equity financing, investor relations, business development, financial planning and analysis, budgeting and forecasting, and accounting.

About Incendia Therapeutics

Incendia Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing novel monoclonal antibody therapies that reengineer the tumor microenvironment (TME) to improve cancer outcomes. The company’s approach targets immune-excluded solid tumors, an identifiable, prevalent tumor phenotype with high treatment relapse rates. By breaking down barriers in the TME, immune cells can reach tumors and improve treatment outcomes in solid cancers. The Company’s most advanced investigational therapeutic, PRTH-101, is in a Phase 1c clinical trial for the treatment of patients with advanced solid tumors. The Company is targeting initiation of Phase 2 in 2H2025. For more information visit incendia.com and LinkedIn.

Michael Blash

michael.blash@incendiatx.com