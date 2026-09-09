IMUNON Announces Full Agenda and Speaker Lineup Ahead of 2026 R&D Day Highlighting IMNN-001 Clinical Progress

Investors, media and stakeholders are invited to join in person in New York City or via live webcast on Wednesday, September 23, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. ET

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J., Sept. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IMUNON, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMNN), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing DNA-mediated immunotherapies, today announced the agenda and speaker lineup for its upcoming R&D Day highlighting IMNN-001, the Company’s investigational IL-12 immunotherapy. The event will be held at the Sofitel New York in New York City on Wednesday, September 23, 2026, beginning at 10:00 a.m. ET.

To register to attend the event in person or virtually, please RSVP by clicking here.

"We look forward to gathering with investors and scientific leaders to showcase key progress across our IMNN-001 clinical program," said Stacy Lindborg, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of IMUNON. "With our Phase 3 OVATION 3 trial advancing and insightful data emerging from our Phase 2 MRD study, this event highlights our commitment to redefining treatment paradigms for women facing advanced ovarian cancer. A highlight of the event will be a conversation with an OVATION 1 clinical trial participant who received IMNN-001 in the study."

The event will feature a conversation with an OVATION 1 clinical trial participant offering a firsthand perspective on her experience in the study and in the years following the trial. Presentations will include leading experts in ovarian cancer and principal investigators involved in the Company's Phase 3 OVATION 3 clinical trial and the Phase 2 minimal residual disease (MRD) clinical trial, conducted in partnership with the Break Through Cancer Foundation.

Members of IMUNON's management team will join these experts to deliver updates on new IMNN-001 data and discuss the potential role of IMNN-001 in transforming the treatment landscape for women with advanced ovarian cancer. A live Q&A session and networking opportunities will follow the formal presentations.

Featured Presentations and Speakers:

Redefining Frontline Care — Unlocking the Potential of a First-in-Class IL-12 Immunotherapy in Ovarian Cancer

Presenter: Stacy R. Lindborg, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, IMUNON, Inc.

Resurrecting IL-12: Overcoming Historical Barriers with Targeted TheraPlas ™ Delivery of IMNN-001

Presenter: Douglas V. Faller, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer, IMUNON, Inc.

Unveiling Translational Insights — MRD Clearance, Microenvironment Remodeling, and Combination Strategies

Presenter: Amir Jazaeri, M.D., Vice Chair for Clinical Research, Director, Gynecologic Cancer Immunotherapy Program, Department of Gynecologic Oncology and Reproductive Medicine, University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center

Advancing Frontline Efficacy — Translating OVATION 2 Overall Survival Signals into Pivotal Phase 3 OVATION 3

Presenter: Premal H. Thaker, M.D., David & Lynn Mutch Distinguished Professor of Obstetrics & Gynecology, Chief of Gynecologic Oncology, Director of Gynecologic Oncology Clinical Research, Professor in Gynecologic Oncology, Washington University School of Medicine

Beyond the Data: Clinical Experience with IMNN-001 — A Conversation with an OVATION 1 Study Participant

Presenter: OVATION 1 clinical trial participant, with William Bradley, M.D., Professor and Vice Chair for Clinical Research, Division of Gynecologic Oncology, Medical College of Wisconsin

Building the Future — Strategic Milestones, Catalysts, and the Investment Horizon

Presenter: Stacy R. Lindborg, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, IMUNON, Inc.





About IMNN-001 Immunotherapy

Designed using IMUNON's proprietary TheraPlas® platform technology, IMNN-001 is an IL-12 DNA plasmid encased in a nanoparticle delivery system that enables cell transfection followed by persistent, local production of the IL-12 protein. IL-12 is one of the most active cytokines for the induction of potent anticancer immunity acting through the induction of T-lymphocyte and natural killer cell proliferation. IMUNON previously reported positive safety and encouraging Phase 1 results with IMNN-001 administered as monotherapy or as combination therapy in patients with advanced peritoneally metastasized primary or recurrent ovarian cancer and completed a Phase 1b dose-escalation trial (the OVATION 1 Study) of IMNN-001 in combination with carboplatin and paclitaxel neoadjuvantly in patients with newly diagnosed ovarian cancer. IMUNON previously reported positive results from the recently completed Phase 2 OVATION 2 Study, which assessed IMNN-001 (100 mg/m² administered intraperitoneally weekly) plus neoadjuvant and adjuvant chemotherapy (N/ACT) of paclitaxel and carboplatin compared to standard-of-care N/ACT alone in 112 patients with newly diagnosed advanced ovarian cancer.

About IMUNON

IMUNON is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on advancing a portfolio of innovative treatments that harness the body's natural mechanisms to generate safe, effective and durable responses across a broad array of human diseases, constituting a differentiating approach from conventional therapies. IMUNON is developing its non-viral DNA-based gene therapy technology across its modalities. The first modality, TheraPlas®, is developed for the gene-based delivery of cytokines and other therapeutic proteins in the treatment of solid tumors where an immunological approach is deemed promising.

The Company's lead clinical program, IMNN-001, is a DNA-based immunotherapy being developed for the localized treatment of advanced ovarian cancer. IMNN-001 has been evaluated in multiple clinical trials including one Phase 2 clinical trial (OVATION 2) and is currently being studied in the ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial (OVATION 3). IMNN-001 is designed to instruct the body to produce safe and durable levels of powerful cancer-fighting molecules, such as interleukin-12 and interferon gamma, at the tumor site. Additionally, the Company has completed dosing in a first-in-human study of its COVID-19 booster vaccine (IMNN-101). The Company will continue to leverage these modalities and to advance, either directly or through partnership, the technological frontier of plasmid DNA to better serve patients with difficult-to-treat conditions. For more information, please visit www.imunon.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

IMUNON wishes to inform readers that forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, including, but not limited to, statements regarding expectations regarding the timing and enrollment of the Company's clinical trials, the potential of any therapies developed by the Company to fulfill unmet medical needs, the market potential for the Company's products, if approved, the potential efficacy and safety profile of our product candidates, and the Company's plans and expectations with respect to its development programs more generally, are forward-looking statements. We generally identify forward-looking statements by using words such as "may," "will," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend" and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances). Readers are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, uncertainties relating to unforeseen changes in the course of research and development activities and in clinical trials, including the fact that interim results are not necessarily indicative of final results; the uncertainties of and difficulties in analyzing interim clinical data; the significant expense, time and risk of failure in conducting clinical trials; the need for IMUNON to evaluate its future development plans; possible actions by customers, suppliers, competitors or regulatory authorities; and other risks detailed from time to time in IMUNON's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. IMUNON assumes no obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events, new information or otherwise.

Investors Contact:

Valter Pinto

KCSA Strategic Communications

212-896-1254

imunon@kcsa.com