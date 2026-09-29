ImpriMed Announces Findings on the Value of Personalized Cancer Care for Dogs

New cost analysis links treatment aligned with ImpriMed predictions to longer survival without cancer progression and a lower estimated treatment cost per day

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#PersonalizedPredictionProfile--ImpriMed, a precision medicine company using artificial intelligence and live-cell testing to inform cancer treatment decisions, today announced a new cost analysis highlighting the value of its Personalized Prediction Profile (PPP). Presented at the 2026 Veterinary Cancer Society Annual Conference in Minneapolis, the analysis examined treatment costs alongside outcomes in dogs whose lymphoma had returned after chemotherapy.

Using data from a previously published clinical study, researchers found that when the chosen treatments more closely aligned with PPP predictions, the outcomes were associated with more time without cancer worsening and a 38% lower estimated treatment cost per day during that period.

“Precision medicine should help veterinarians make informed decisions for each patient and help families understand the value of continued care,” said Dr. Sungwon Lim, CEO and Co-Founder of ImpriMed. “These findings connect personalized treatment selection with longer disease control and show why treatment costs should be considered alongside patient outcomes.”

For veterinarians and families facing a dog’s cancer relapse, choosing the next treatment involves weighing its potential benefit and financial commitment. These findings offer a way to consider both how long treatment may help control the disease and what that care costs over time.

ImpriMed’s PPP tests how a dog’s live cancer cells respond to cancer-targeting drugs in the laboratory. Artificial intelligence combines these results with other biological information and treatment outcomes from previous patients to predict which drugs are most likely to be effective. Veterinarians use these personalized predictions alongside their clinical judgment to treat their patients’ cancer.

Researchers reviewed data from 60 dogs with relapsed B-cell lymphoma, a cancer of the immune system. Dogs were divided into two groups based on how closely the drugs administered matched PPP predictions. Key findings included:

Lower estimated treatment cost per day without progression: $117.09 versus $188.53, a difference of $71.44, or 38%. Estimates included chemotherapy drugs and the PPP report.

$117.09 versus $188.53, a difference of $71.44, or 38%. Estimates included chemotherapy drugs and the PPP report. Longer survival without cancer progression: Dogs in the more closely matched group lived a median of 49 days without their cancer worsening, compared with 21 days in the less closely matched group. This was approximately 2.3 times as long, or 4 weeks longer.

Total estimated treatment costs, including the cost of the PPP, were higher in the more closely matched group because these dogs lived longer and stayed on treatment longer. However, the more closely matched group had a significantly lower cost per day (p = 0.075) and a significantly longer time without cancer progression (p = 0.0028).

Reference

The underlying clinical study was published in 2024. The new cost analysis was presented at the 2026 VCS Annual Conference.

Callegari AJ, Tsang J, Park S, Swartzfager D, Kapoor S, Choy K, Lim S. Multimodal machine learning models identify chemotherapy drugs with prospective clinical efficacy in dogs with relapsed B-cell lymphoma. Front Oncol. (2024) 14:1304144. doi: 10.3389/fonc.2024.1304144.

About ImpriMed

Founded in 2017 in Silicon Valley, ImpriMed develops precision medicine solutions that combine testing of patients’ live cancer cells with artificial intelligence to support personalized treatment decisions. Its veterinary services help oncologists evaluate chemotherapy options for individual patients, while the company also applies its technology to human oncology research and pharmaceutical drug development. For more information, visit www.imprimedicine.com.

Media Contact

Melody Jung

Associate Director, Marketing

ImpriMed, Inc.

melody@imprimedicine.com

669-281-9752