Imperative Care Appoints Jay Martin as Chief Commercial Officer

Seasoned medtech executive Jay Martin to lead commercial organization as Imperative Care scales across stroke and vascular markets

CAMPBELL, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Imperative Care, a medical technology company focused on advancing treatments for patients suffering from thromboembolic disease, today announced the appointment of Jay Martin as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). Jay will lead the company's commercial strategy with a focus on advancing alignment between commercial and product development, expanding strategic partnerships, and building the scalable infrastructure required to support Imperative Care's continued growth and commercialization efforts.

Jay brings more than 25 years of executive leadership experience across medical devices, robotics, imaging, and advanced technology platforms. He has a proven track record of commercializing disruptive innovations and building and scaling global organizations.

Most recently, Jay served as President of VulcanForms, where he led the build-out of the company’s commercial and product engineering organization and helped guide its transition from development-stage to scaled production. In just 18 months, the company built a backlog exceeding 1 billion dollars.

Prior to VulcanForms, he spent eight years at Globus Medical, ultimately serving as President of Imaging, Navigation, and Robotics. During his tenure, he was part of the leadership team that helped grow the company from approximately 400 million dollars in revenue to more than 2 billion dollars. There, he led the commercialization of their robotic platform launch, building a 250-person global organization integrating product development, marketing, sales, clinical education, and field service.

He also held multiple senior commercial leadership roles at both Intuitive Surgical and Boston Scientific. Jay holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Drexel University, with a concentration in finance and marketing.

"Jay's appointment marks an important step in our commercial evolution," said Fred Khosravi, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Imperative Care. “The creation of this role reflects our commitment to building a world-class commercial organization. Jay brings exactly the profile we were looking for with deep expertise in peripheral vascular and robotics, two areas central to our strategy, combined with a proven history of building high-performing teams and scaling disruptive technologies. We are confident he will be a transformative leader for Imperative Care."

"I am excited to join Imperative Care in a leadership role where my experience can contribute to the company’s ongoing commercial execution and operational focus," said Jay Martin, Chief Commercial Officer of Imperative Care. "The alignment across clinical, commercial, and cross-functional strategies that has already been established here is a true organizational strength, and I am committed to building upon that effort.”

About Imperative Care, Inc.

Imperative Care is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on advancing treatments for patients suffering from thromboembolic disease, a serious medical condition caused by blood clot formation inside veins and arteries. Imperative Care was founded with the mission of bringing lifesaving treatments to patients suffering from ischemic stroke and other devastating vascular diseases caused by blood clot formation. The company’s commercially available product portfolio includes the Zoom Stroke System, the Symphony Thrombectomy System and the Prodigy Thrombectomy System. In addition to our commercial products, we are developing the Telos robotic platform*, an endovascular robotic system designed to bring greater precision and standardization to procedures and expand access to lifesaving treatment. Imperative Care is based in Campbell, Calif. https://imperativecare.com.

*Currently in development. Not approved for use or available for sale.

Media Contact:

Rigo Magana

Imperative Care, Inc.

rmagana@imperativecare.com

Investor Contact:

Phil Nalbone

Imperative Care, Inc.

pnalbone@imperativecare.com