Immuto Scientific to Present Structural Surfaceomics Data on Novel Drug Targets for CRC and AML at ENA 2026 and ASH 2026

At ENA 2026, Immuto will present research using patient-derived RAS colorectal cancer models to identify novel disease-specific targets

At ASH 2026, Immuto will present preclinical data on IMTO-4842.1, a mutation-agnostic ADC targeting an AML-specific surface protein conformer

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#biotech--Immuto Scientific, an AI-enabled therapeutics company discovering disease-specific, cell surface structural targets and developing advanced antibody-based medicines against them, today announced two upcoming presentations showing how its structural surfaceomics approach uncovered first-in-class targets in colorectal cancer (CRC) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML) to support the development of precision antibody-based medicines. The research will be presented at the 38th EORTC-NCI-AACR (ENA) Symposium on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics and the 68th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition.

The presentations illustrate two stages of Immuto's strategy. At ENA 2026, Immuto will present research from its collaboration with the University of Wisconsin-Madison applying structural surfaceomics in patient-derived colorectal cancer models to identify new target opportunities. At the ASH 2026 Annual Meeting, Immuto will present preclinical data on IMTO-4842.1, a mutation-agnostic ADC directed against an AML-specific surface protein conformer.

"These presentations show why disease-specific protein structure matters for drug discovery," said Faraz A. Choudhury, Ph.D., co-founder and CEO of Immuto Scientific. "By measuring structural changes on the surface of diseased cells, we can uncover target opportunities that conventional approaches can’t capture. The colorectal cancer study demonstrates the breadth of that discovery capability, while IMTO-4842.1 shows how we are translating a distinct target into a precision antibody-based therapeutic program for acute myeloid leukemia."

ENA 2026 Presentation

Title: Discovery of Novel Surface Protein Conformer (SPC) Targets in RAS Colorectal Cancer

Abstract: 219

Topic: Molecular Targeted Agents

Presenter: Neal C. Goodwin, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer, Immuto Scientific

Date and time: Thursday, November 19, 9:00 a.m.-5:30 p.m. CET

Poster board: PB-114

Location: Exhibition Hall, ENA 2026, Barcelona, Spain

ASH 2026 Presentation

Title: IMTO-4842.1, a Mutation-Agnostic ADC Targeting an AML-Specific Surface Protein Conformer with a Favorable Preclinical Therapeutic Index

Publication number: 3250

Session: 604. Molecular Pharmacology and Drug Resistance: Myeloid Neoplasms: Poster II

Presenter: Neal C. Goodwin, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer, Immuto Scientific

Date and time: Sunday, December 13, 6:00-8:00 p.m. CST

Location: Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, Hall F, New Orleans, Louisiana, and online

About Immuto Scientific

Immuto Scientific is an AI-enabled therapeutics company discovering disease-specific targets defined by changes in protein structure on the cell surface and developing advanced biologics against them. Its structural surfaceomics platform measures these conformational changes across cell-surface proteins in living, disease-relevant systems, generating proprietary data that conventional genomics, expression-based approaches, and standard surface mapping can't capture. Immuto uses AI to prioritize targets, build conformational models informed by empirical data and available structural models, and optimize antibodies for affinity and developability. Using this approach, Immuto is advancing a proprietary pipeline of antibody therapeutics alongside partnered programs with pharmaceutical companies, with an initial focus in oncology. For more information, visit www.immutoscientific.com.

Company: Hetal Marble, Ph.D., Chief Business Officer, Immuto Scientific, info@immutoscientific.com

Media: Jessica Yingling, Ph.D., Little Dog Communications Inc., jessica@litldog.com