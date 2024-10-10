SUBSCRIBE
Immutep to Participate in the 2024 Maxim Healthcare Virtual Summit

October 10, 2024 | 
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) (“Immutep” or “the Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel LAG-3 immunotherapies for cancer and autoimmune disease, today announces Marc Voigt, CEO of Immutep, will participate in a fireside chat at the Maxim Healthcare Virtual Summit on Wednesday, October 16, 2024 at 9:30 am ET.

The fireside chat will be live on M-Vest. Click here to reserve your seat.

About Immutep
Immutep is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing novel LAG-3 immunotherapy for cancer and autoimmune disease. We are pioneers in the understanding and advancement of therapeutics related to Lymphocyte Activation Gene-3 (LAG-3), and our diversified product portfolio harnesses its unique ability to stimulate or suppress the immune response. Immutep is dedicated to leveraging its expertise to bring innovative treatment options to patients in need and to maximise value for shareholders. For more information, please visit www.immutep.com.

Australian Investors/Media:
Catherine Strong, Sodali & Co
+61 (0)406 759 268; catherine.strong@sodali.com

U.S. Media:
Chris Basta, VP, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
+1 (631) 318 4000; chris.basta@immutep.com

